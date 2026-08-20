Dr Mahamudu Bawumia took to X on Thursday, August 20, 2026, to publicly mark his wife Samira Bawumia's birthday

The former Vice President shared a heartfelt message expressing how deeply he cherishes his beloved partner

Samira Bawumia remains a prominent figure in Ghana's public life, known for her humanitarian work as Second Lady

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has publicly declared his love for his wife, Samira Bawumia, as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia celebrates his wife, Samira, with a romantic birthday message on her special day. Image credit: Samira Bawumia

Source: Facebook

The former Vice President turned to X to share a warm and affectionate tribute, using the platform to express his devotion in a way that quickly captured public attention.

In the post, Dr Bawumia wrote:

"Happy birthday darling. I cherish you today and always. May we continue to grow and make beautiful memories together. Love, Mahamudu."

Dr Bawumia's touching tribute to Samira

Despite its brevity, the message struck a chord with many social media users, who responded warmly to the former Vice President's willingness to openly celebrate his wife in such a personal manner.

The post drew considerable engagement, with many appreciating the sincerity behind his words.

Dr Bawumia and Samira have shared a long and publicly visible marriage, their relationship regularly attracting interest from Ghanaians given their prominent standing in the country's political and social life.

Samira Bawumia's legacy as Second Lady

Beyond her role as the wife of a high-profile politician, Samira Bawumia carved out her own identity during her years as Second Lady of Ghana.

She was closely associated with initiatives centred on women's welfare, children's rights, health, and education, building a reputation as a figure committed to humanitarian causes.

As she marks another birthday, Samira continues to hold a recognisable place in Ghana's public consciousness, with her advocacy work remaining part of her lasting contribution to the country.

The X post of Dr Bawumia is below.

Sam George marks 14th anniversary with wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana's Communications Minister Sam George and his heartfelt tribute to his wife on their 14th wedding anniversary.

In a poignant message, he reflected on the joys and challenges of their marriage, stating, "My love for you isn’t bound by time... It just gets more certain."

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Source: YEN.com.gh