Oheneyere Zainab Safo, wife of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, joined a Kristo Asafo Mission donation exercise at Essumeja

Over 500 pieces of clothing were distributed to residents, including elderly women, to mark the late Apostle's birthday

The gesture comes just days after Kristo Asafo members publicly demanded a refund of funeral contributions from Akofena

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Oheneyere Zainab Safo, wife of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, joined members of the mission for a donation exercise at Essumeja, the birthplace of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Zainab Safo, wife of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, joins a Kristo Asafo Mission donation exercise at Essumeja. Image credit: Plus 1TV

Source: UGC

The visit was held to mark his birthday anniversary.

The donation exercise brought together members of the community, family representatives, and the Police, as Akofena personally led the delegation to Essumeja.

More than 500 pieces of clothing were distributed to residents, with elderly women among those who received the items, and Akofena himself presented pieces of cloth to some of them, drawing appreciation from the community.

Zeynab Safo draws attention at the donation

While much focus was on Akofena, given the recent tensions surrounding him and Sarah Adwoa Safo over funeral arrangements, the presence of Zeynab Safo also drew significant attention on the day.

Akofena's wife has not been much in the spotlight since the drama began, and the donation gave a rare chance for the public to see her out and about.

She was pictured in a shimmering, sheer patterned dress with long sleeves, paired with a black quilted handbag and layered gold jewellery, her hair styled in a sleek high ponytail as she made her way through the event.

The presentation was marked by music, dancing, and warm interactions between the Kristo Asafo Mission delegation and community members, creating a lively atmosphere around what was intended as a gesture of care and support.

The TikTok video of Zeynab Safo arriving to support the donation at Essumeja is below.

Ghanaians react to Zeynab Safo's appearance

The video of the donation exercise triggered a wave of admiring comments online, with many praising Zeynab Safo's appearance and role in the occasion.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

MAMA RHO wrote:

"Oheneyere papabi❤️❤️❤️"

Unique hair plaza said:

"Our pretty First Lady ❤️❤️❤️"

keyeigina1 commented:

"woooow pretty"

Baby Millire added:

"very beautiful ☺️☺️"

Kwaku wrote:

"Akofena Upgraded"

Mrs .Asamoah commented:

"Oheneyere Papabi you deserve it beautiful queen"

Kweku Duah Okyere exclaimed:

"Our mother, we love you"

Kristo Asafo members demand funeral fund refund

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, members of the Kristo Asafo Mission's Galilea branch confronted Akofena and church leaders over funeral contributions collected before Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's burial.

The members claimed Akofena and other leaders were absent at the funeral despite collecting their money, and demanded the contributions be refunded after being asked to make yet another round of donations, this time towards the late Apostle's birthday celebration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh