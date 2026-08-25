Prophet Badu Kobi addressed social media speculation surrounding a video of him on a hospital bed during a church service on Sunday, August 23, 2026

The Glorious Wave Church International founder said Seer 1 General spoke about his condition out of genuine concern, not as a fundraising effort

Badu Kobi revealed that several ambassadors and prominent individuals contacted him during his hospitalisation and offered to visit

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Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has broken his silence over social media speculations surrounding a video of him on a hospital bed, with some claims suggesting that the footage was shared to solicit money from the public.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi breaks his silence on his hospital video, denying money claims by critics. Image credit: Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, August 23, 2026, the founder of Glorious Wave Church International addressed the reports and insisted that financial gain was not the reason behind the attention surrounding his health condition.

Badu Kobi addresses hospital video speculation

Badu Kobi said he had seen several comments about him on social media in recent days but explained that he had no problem with anyone.

He said people should not interpret the actions of those who spoke about his situation as an attempt to raise funds for him.

According to the prophet, Seer 1 General had spoken about his condition out of genuine concern and love, particularly because of the relationship between them.

He said that if the intention had been to raise money, he could have contacted people he knows personally and asked them for assistance.

Badu Kobi claims money is not his motive

Badu Kobi stressed that he has people within Ghana and abroad who could support him financially if he needed such assistance. He therefore urged the public not to assume that the hospital video was connected to a financial appeal.

The preacher further stated that money has never been his primary motivation, disclosing that he had rejected financial offers in the past because he believed certain decisions, particularly those concerning political leadership, should be determined by God.

“God, God, God, before good people,” Badu Kobi said.

Explaining that his major secret in life is his relationship with God and his belief that He can bring the right people into his life.

He also claimed that several prominent personalities, including ambassadors and other notable individuals, had reached out to him during his hospitalisation and offered to visit him.

However, he said he did not provide them with directions to the hospital.

Badu Kobi acknowledged that there were several issues circulating about him on social media that he had not yet addressed.

He said the appropriate time to speak on those matters would come, but for now, he was focused on God and the season he believes he is going through.

He ended by assuring his congregation and viewers that his situation was not about money, but about a moment and season that would eventually pass as he trusts God to fulfil what he believes has been written for him.

The X video of Badu Kobi is below.

President Mahama comes through for Badu Kobi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama sent a delegation to visit Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi in a private hospital following the preacher's reported collapse.

The interactions captured in photos showed a moment of solidarity, instilling hope as the preacher continues to receive medical attention.

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Source: YEN.com.gh