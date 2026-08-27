Self-acclaimed pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng's fraud case has been adjourned to September 8, 2026, by the Accra Circuit Court

He faces allegations of defrauding several foreign nationals under false pretences, using a spiritual guise to gain victims' trust

His wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, is jointly charged in the case, though she has previously been granted bail, unlike her husband

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Self-acclaimed pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng has received an update in his ongoing fraud case, with the Accra Circuit Court adjourning proceedings to September 8, 2026.

Pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng's fraud case has been adjourned to September 8, 2026, by the Accra Circuit Court. Image credit: Tina News.

Source: UGC

Kwarteng, 35, was first arrested and remanded by the court in late July 2026 over allegations of romance fraud involving multiple complainants.

Police allege he presented himself online as a pastor, telling women he had received divine revelation that they were destined to marry him, before persuading them to hand over money, in some cases toward what he described as a car tyre business.

Prosecutors further allege he used private images obtained during these relationships to blackmail some of the women, threatening to expose them if they refused to comply with his demands.

He faces charges including conspiracy to commit a crime, defrauding by false pretences, and non-consensual sharing of images.

Court adjourns Bonsu's case to September

The latest update came via a livestream post shared by Tina News, confirming that the Accra Circuit Court had adjourned the case involving Kwarteng and his wife to September 8, following allegations that they defrauded several foreign nationals by false pretence.

This latest adjournment follows an earlier setback for Kwarteng, when the Accra Circuit Court denied bail applications for him, his wife, and their alleged accomplices on August 11, 2026.

At that hearing, prosecutors argued Kwarteng posed a flight risk, given ongoing investigations into the case.

He was remanded into police custody at the time, with the matter adjourned for further proceedings.

The update on the self-acclaimed pastor is below.

Nana Yaw's wife's involvement in the alleged scheme

Kwarteng's wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, a chartered accountant, has been jointly charged alongside him with six counts of conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences, with prosecutors alleging she played a role in threatening victims.

Unlike her husband, Amoasah was earlier granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties, and was ordered to report to the case investigator every Monday and Friday.

According to prosecutors, the complainants in the case include an ambassador and several businesswomen, with Kwarteng accused of visiting some victims' families and presenting them with promise rings as part of efforts to convince them of his intentions.

Powder Man granted GH¢400,000 bail in fraud case

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, "Powder Man" Kailani Ibrahim Kpa was granted GH¢400,000 bail in his own ongoing visa fraud case, following his arrest over allegations that he defrauded several individuals with promises of travel abroad.

The development marked a significant step in a separate but similarly high-profile fraud case that has captured public attention in Ghana in recent weeks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh