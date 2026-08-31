Kyei Nwom has found a 2025 direct message from Empress Gifty warning him that she was prepared to take legal action over an impression video he made of her

The popular Ghanaian content creator claimed he missed the message at the time due to the high volume of DMs he receives on social media

Kyei Nwom has since sent Empress Gifty a personal apology, but the gospel musician had not yet responded, triggering his public message

Musician and content creator Kyei Nwom has issued a public apology to gospel musician Empress Gifty after stumbling upon a warning message she sent him in April 2025 — one he says he only discovered recently while scrolling through old direct messages.

Kyei Nwom apologises to Empress Gifty after discovering her 2025 lawsuit threat against him. Image credit: Kyei Nwom, Empress Gifty

Source: Facebook

The message was sent in response to a video Kyei Nwom had made and shared in 2025, in which he made an 'impression' about the gospel musician.

Empress Gifty subsequently contacted him directly to express her displeasure.

Empress Gifty's warning message to Kyei Nwom

In the message, which Kyei Nwom shared publicly via a screenshot, Empress Gifty made her position clear.

"This should be your last time you disrespect my brand. I will let the law work. Don't bring your thing on me, ok?" she wrote.

Kyei Nwom explained that he did not see the message when it was first sent because of the sheer volume of DMs he receives.

It was only after going through his older correspondence that he came across the warning and felt compelled to address it.

Kyei Nwom's apology to Empress Gifty

The content creator maintained that his original video was produced purely for entertainment and was never meant to cause offence or undermine Empress Gifty's reputation.

He acknowledged, however, that her message signalled she took the matter seriously.

Following the discovery, Kyei Nwom said he reached out to Empress Gifty directly with an apology, though she had not yet replied at the time he went public with the matter.

He also revealed that prior to the misunderstanding, he had harboured hopes of building a positive relationship with the gospel musician.

During his time working at Despite Media, he said he had wished to one day appear on her show for a conversation, making the fallout particularly regrettable from his perspective.

Kyei Nwom went further by appealing to his followers to help bring his apology to Empress Gifty's attention.

"Kindly tag her for me and tell her that I'm really sorry; it's not going to happen again," he said.

The public statement appears to be a deliberate effort by Kyei Nwom to draw a line under the dispute and signal genuine remorse to both Empress Gifty and the wider public.

Whether the gospel musician will acknowledge or accept the apology remains to be seen.

The Instagram video of Kyei Nwom is below.

Fast TV presenter apologises to Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fast TV news anchor Akosua Takyiwaa formal apology to Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty following an inappropriate statement made during a live broadcast.

The incident, which quickly garnered attention on social media, raises critical questions about professionalism and accountability within the media industry.

Amid growing public scrutiny, Takyiwaa's acknowledgement of her failure to uphold journalism standards highlights the delicate balance between freedom of expression and responsible reporting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh