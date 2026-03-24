Appiah Stadium sparked reactions after flaunting a GH₵420,000 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG on social media

He claimed the car was shipped from the US after his return from Germany, proudly showing off its features in a viral video

Ghanaians reacted with mixed views, with some praising his success while others questioned the source of his wealth

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Political commentator, Appiah Stadium, grabbed attention on social media after he flaunted a GH₵ 420,000 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG.

Appiah Stadium flaunts a new GH₵420,000 luxury car that he reportedly shipped from the United States of America. Image credit: @appiah.stadium, @beckytv101

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Becky TV, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)-aligned personality showed off the all-black, vehicle.

He was recorded standing outside the car before entering it and also showing off its interior.

The video finally showed Appiah Stadium driving the vehicle and showing off how smoothly it went.

Addressing his fans, he claimed that he had just arrived from a trip to Germany, only to meet his new car, which had also been shipped into the country from the United States of America.

The video of Appiah Stadium flaunting his new car sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many praising his industrious and entrepreneurial spirit, while others attributed it to his links to the ruling NDC party.

Below is the TikTok video showing Appiah Stadium’s new car.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium’s new car

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Appiah Stadium flaunting his new Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG.

Zee said:

"NPP will surely investigate that car when we come back to power."

PASKY wrote:

"What does this man do for a living?"

HumbleLion🦁🍀🙏🏽 commented:

"It’s funny how people don’t know this man has his own business and he’s rich. Just because he’s acting silly around big names does not make him low. In life, if you get money, use it to connect with more people that have connections as well; simple logic."

Appiah Stadium chills on vacation

Appiah Stadium's new vehicle acquisition came weeks after he shared videos showing him having fun on vacation in Europe.

The controversial political commentator shared a video showing him exploring the streets of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Appiah Stadium described Rotterdam as his mother’s hometown and praised the beauty and atmosphere around the city centre.

Other videos also showed him in Germany, where he visited the wife and children of his late friend Adwenpahene to commiserate with them and provide them with material support as they dealt with losing their breadwinner.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium on vacation in Europe is below.

Appiah Stadium shares his harrowing experience after surviving a car accident in Obuasi. Image credit: appiah.stadium

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium narrowly survives accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium recounted how he survived a frightening accident that nearly took his life in a viral video.

Opening up on his experience, the online personality said that the crash occurred on the Obuasi road a few days before the 2024 general elections and shared footage showing his car completely damaged from the impact.

Appiah Stadium's confession about the harrowing experience stirred concern among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh