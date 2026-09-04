Media personality Naa Dedei Tettey has been confirmed as the new co-host of the Super Morning Show on Joy 99.7 FM

The announcement came from Joy FM on social media on Friday, September 4, 2026, with Naa Dedei reacting warmly to the news

The media personality spent a decade at EIB Network before departing Starr 103.5 FM and GHOne TV in August 2026

Media personality Naa Dedei Tettey has landed at one of Ghana's most prominent radio stations, with Joy 99.7 FM officially welcoming her as the new co-host of the Super Morning Show on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Prominent Ghanaian media personality Naa Dedei Tettey joins Multimedia Group's Joy FM as the new Super Morning Show co-host after leaving EIB Network. Photo source: Naa Dedei Tettey

Source: Facebook

The Multimedia Group made the announcement through Joy FM's official social media page, sharing a post that read:

"Welcome to the Multimedia Group family, Naa Dedei Tettey. We're excited to have you on board."

The move ends weeks of speculation about where Naa Dedei would head after she departed EIB Network following a 10-year stint that saw her become a familiar face and voice across Starr 103.5 FM and GHOne TV.

Responding to the announcement, Naa Dedei kept it brief but warm, writing:

"Thank you. I'm excited to join the team! 😊."

Naa Dedei Tettey's move to Multimedia Group

The Super Morning Show is one of the flagship programmes at Joy 99.7 FM, a station that sits at the heart of the Multimedia Group's extensive broadcast portfolio, which includes Joy Online, Adom FM, Nhyira 104.5 FM, Hitz 103.9, Asaase 94.7, Joy Prime, Joy News, Joy Business, Joy Learning, and Joy Sports, among others.

Her arrival at such a well-resourced media house marks a significant step in her career.

After spending the bulk of her broadcasting life under the EIB Network umbrella, Naa Dedei now joins an institution that competes at the very top of the Ghanaian media landscape.

During her time with Bola Ray's media station, she held the distinction of being the first substantive female host of The Morning Starr, a milestone that set her apart within Ghana's competitive radio landscape.

She was also the only female host of an English-language morning show on radio in Accra.

Over her two years at the helm of the breakfast show, Naa Dedei became a familiar voice for listeners tuning in to start their mornings.

Aside from hosting The Morning Starr, she held the role of Deputy News Editor within the EIB Network’s English Cluster, contributing to editorial direction across Starr FM and GHOne TV.

The Facebook post announcing Naa Dedei Tettey's move to Multimedia Group is below:

Reactions to Naa Dedei Tettey's Joy announcement

The news was met with excitement from followers and industry figures alike.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from media personalities and fans on social media below:

Deejay Ashmen wrote:

"Oh wow! Congratulations Manye."

Desmond Kofi Decker said:

"Wow, welcome back, Naa. If you are big, you are big. Period."

Koku Mawuli Nanegbe added:

"Great addition to the team. Welcome on board, Naa Dedei Tettey."

Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala leaves Multimedia Group

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala's resignation from Nhyira FM, marking the end of an eight-year journey with Multimedia Group Limited.

His heartfelt departure reflected not just a career change but a legacy of loyalty and dedication that resonated deeply with fans and colleagues alike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh