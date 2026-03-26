Actress and entrepreneur, Charly D, has addressed rumours linking her romantically to Kumawood veteran Kwaku Manu, clarifying their bond

In an appearance on Nana Romeo's show on Okay FM, she detailed how their relationship began and outlined his role in helping her rise in Kumawood

Charly D firmly denied any romantic involvement, stressing their chemistry was purely for showbiz, and called for the public speculation to cease

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Kumawood actress and entrepreneur, Charly Durban, popularly known as Charly D, has addressed the never-ending rumours about her relationship with Kwaku Manu.

Kumawood Star Charly D Denies Romantic Affair With Kwaku Manu on Okay FM

Source: TikTok

Charly D and Kwaku Manu have been in the headlines for months over their cosy relationship both on and off-screen, leading to speculation about their dating life.

The duo has fuelled speculation on multiple occasions by posting videos that appear to show them as a couple and acting in steamy Kumawood scenes.

Charly D speaks about Kwaku Manu relationship

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Charly D appeared on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwoodwo with Nana Romeo to speak about her relationship with Kwaku Manu.

She opened up about how their relationship started, noting they had known each other for many years before Ghanaians started publicly associating them.

Charly D said she got to know the actor through Kumawood, and they became very close due to two factors: her gratitude for the help he gave her to become popular and his naturally outgoing and caring personality.

“If we talk about those who helped me shoot to fame, I would rate Kwaku Manu as number one. If not for our movies together, I am not sure many Ghanaians would know me. I respect him so much for that,” she said.

She added that after they became friends, Kwaku Manu would constantly check up on her and ask about her life, keeping their relationship intact.

Charly D said he also frequently ordered food from her restaurant for his crew whenever he was shooting a movie.

The TikTok video of Charly D speaking about how her relationship with Kwaku Manu began is below.

Charly D denies dating Kwaku Manu

Despite their close relationship, Charly D clarified that they are not in a romantic relationship and pleaded with Ghanaians to stop making that association.

She said they had a close personal relationship built over years, but neither has ever expressed romantic interest in the other.

“I do not have any relationship with Kwaku Manu. He has never proposed to me, and neither have I ever proposed to him. I am an actress, so whatever role is given to me, I can play it very well. Because if you are an actress and cannot play a role well, then who are you? So whatever we did was just for showbiz,” she stated.

The TikTok video of Charly D denying dating Kwaku Manu is below.

Mzbel blasts Kwaku Manu for past critique

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Charly D's alleged romantic partner, Kwaku Manu, was blasted by veteran singer Mzbel over some past claims he made about her.

In a video, the veteran singer denied the actor's claims that she was funded by politicians, explaining that she even had grievances with her own party, the NDC.

Source: YEN.com.gh