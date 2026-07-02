Island Frimpong, the child of Medikal and Fella Makafui, graduated from Yvonne Nelson's Just Like Mama Day Care

Island and her classmates were creatively filmed by Yvonne Nelson using an unconventional video technique

Netizens who identified Island Frimpong in the video congratulated her and wished her well as she furthers her education

Island Frimpong, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his ex-wife Fella Makafui, has graduated from Yvonne Nelson's preschool, Just Like Mama Day Care, located in East Legon Hills, Greater Accra Region.

Island Frimpong graduates from Yvonne Nelson's preschool. Photo credit: Island Frimpong & Yvonne Nelson

Source: Instagram

The school was founded and is owned by popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson.

In a video Yvonne Nelson shared on social media, she showed some students she said were graduating in 2026.

Island Frimpong was one of the students who featured in the video. They were all wearing purple gowns with hats.

Yvonne Nelson videos graduating students

Yvonne Nelson used an unconventional means to get a masterpiece video of her 2026 graduating students of Just Like Mama Day Care.

The actress turned educationist tied a cloth around her waist and was pulled by two of her staff as she captured the emotions of the children.

The graduates stood in a line while Yvonne Nelson took a video of them using a phone. The children smiled and waved while Yvonne Nelson took the video. Some did the peace sign while others posed differently.

Island Frimpong smiled widely and did the peace sign.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh