Akosua Achiaa Sarpong won two major awards at Ghana's 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony on October 9, 2026

The KNUST Faculty of Law graduate became the 11th student from the university to win the prestigious John Mensah Sarbah Award since 2011

Sarpong stood out among a cohort of 1,568 newly enrolled lawyers, taking home honours for both overall performance and civil procedure

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong made a striking entrance into Ghana's legal profession at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony on October 9, 2026, walking away with two of the event's most coveted academic honours.

Here are ten things worth knowing about the woman who is fast becoming one of the most talked-about names in Ghanaian legal circles.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong Makes History as Best Overall Performer at 63rd Call to the Bar. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong studied law at KNUST

Sarpong earned her law degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Faculty of Law, one of Ghana's most respected public universities, before proceeding to her professional legal training.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong won the John Mensah Sarbah Award

Her most high-profile recognition is the John Mensah Sarbah Award, given to the best all-round candidate in the Professional Law Examinations. It is among the most distinguished prizes a newly called lawyer in Ghana can receive.

The Instagram post is below:

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong excelled in Civil Procedure

Alongside the all-round prize, Sarpong picked up the award for Best Student in Civil Procedure, a technically demanding area covering how civil litigation is conducted through the courts.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong attended Notre Dame Girls Senior High School

Before university, Sarpong schooled at Notre Dame Girls Senior High School in Ghana's Bono Region, laying the academic groundwork for her later achievements.

The Instagram video is below:

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong was Oone of 1,568 New Lawyers Called to the Bar

According to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the 2026 ceremony enrolled 1,568 lawyers in total. Earning two major distinctions within that large cohort makes Sarpong's performance all the more remarkable.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong's win extends KNUST's strong record

KNUST reported that Sarpong is the 11th graduate from the institution to win the John Mensah Sarbah Award since 2011, and the fourth consecutive recipient from KNUST since 2023, a run that underlines the university's strength in legal education.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong was part of a strong KNUST showing

Two other KNUST graduates, Eunice Agyei and Anita Enyonam Dei, also received awards at the same ceremony. Between them, the three graduates claimed four of the 11 awards presented on the day.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong is a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana identified Sarpong as a congregant of the Ramseyer Memorial Congregation in Adum-Kumasi and publicly celebrated her accomplishment within the church community.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong's call to the Bar marks a major professional transition

In Ghana, the Call to the Bar ceremony represents the formal entry into professional legal practice. Sarpong's dual recognition at this stage gives her a strong platform as she begins her career.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong's results speak to years of sustained academic effort

Winning both the top all-round student prize and a subject-specific award at the same ceremony is a rare distinction.

While details about her future career plans remain limited publicly, her examination performance has already established her as a notable figure in Ghana's 2026 class of lawyers.

Meet top 8 graduates at Call to the Bar ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about eight law graduates recognised for academic excellence at Ghana’s 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony.

The awards covered eight professional law courses, with four women and four men among the recipients.

Their achievements spanned fields from Alternative Dispute Resolution and Family Law to Advocacy and Conveyancing. Meet the graduates honoured as top students in their respective courses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh