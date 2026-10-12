AMG Armani released a new song titled 'Thanks' on social media between October 10 and 11, 2026, directly addressing Asantewaa's public allegations against him

The track contains a series of counterclaims, including accusations that Asantewaa was unfaithful and that Armani flew her to the United States

The beef reignited after Asantewaa made explosive allegations on Snapchat, accusing Armani of locking her out of their home and neglecting their children financially

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AMG Armani has clapped back at Ghanaian TikTok star Baby Asantewaa with a new song, firing off a string of counterclaims days after she went public with a series of damaging allegations against him.

AMG Armani released a new song, “Thanks,” responding to Baby Asantewaa’s allegations. Image credit: AMG Armani/Trenches Blog (Instagram/YouTube).

Source: UGC

The track, titled "Thanks," began circulating widely on social media between 10 and 11 October 2026, with Armani using the record as his platform to give his own version of events following weeks of public drama with the mother of his children.

What AMG Armani claims in "Thanks"

In the song, Armani does not hold back. He claims that Asantewaa was under pressure after spending money belonging to a group's susu fund, and that he stepped in to settle the debt on her behalf.

He also alleges he paid for her to travel to the United States, before accusing her of being unfaithful during their relationship.

The record arrives as a direct response to allegations Asantewaa had aired on Snapchat after followers reminded her that Armani is the father of her children.

In those posts, she accused him of locking her out of their home for an entire night, writing that men "never take accountability for what they put us through."

She also alleged that Armani expected the passage of time to function as an apology without any genuine effort at accountability.

Asantewaa's Financial and Parental Neglect Claims

Beyond the Snapchat posts, Asantewaa had gone further in TikTok Live streams and media interviews, painting a picture of financial and parental neglect.

She alleged she had to sponsor Armani, cover her children's school fees herself, and clear his debts while he directed money towards other women.

With Armani now dropping "Thanks," the dispute has moved from social media posts into music, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from fans online.

Below is a TikTok clip of Armani's new song in which he addresses the issues with Asantewaa.

Reactions to AMG Armani's "Thanks"

YEN.com.gh compiled comments from fans reacting to the song.

Eyram❤️ wrote:

"Some men are not matured ooo boi3"

KOFIBHARUSKY26 said:

"When men start to talk eeer"

Ak's hair commented:

"But he is behaving childish tho"

Blessings@19 added:

"dissing the mother of your children, wow"

Alm Blqxk wrote:

"very immature....oh bro. Beefing a woman this way is yawa"

AMG Armani’s earlier cryptic post

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, AMG Armani posted a TikTok video of himself driving on October 6, 2026, as claims from his former partner Asantewaa drew widespread attention online.

The clip showed him jamming to Shatta Wale’s “Prove Me Wrong,” and many netizens linked it to her fresh allegations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh