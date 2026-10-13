Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr across all five seasons of the AMC series, died on Monday, October 12, 2026, aged 34

Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler and became a leading disability rights advocate, founding The Mitte Foundation to support actors with disabilities

Co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul led tributes, with Paul urging anyone reading his message to remember they are loved and not alone

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Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte has died at the age of 34, with representatives for the actor confirming his passing on Monday, October 12, 2026.

RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad, died aged 34 on October 12, 2026. Image credit: AMC.

Source: UGC

Mitte was declared dead at approximately 1:30 p.m. at what is believed to be his home in Brownsville, Texas.

His talent agency and the Brownsville Police Department did not explicitly state a cause of death, noting that an autopsy is pending and an investigation remains ongoing.

No foul play is suspected. Trade publications including Deadline and TMZ have reported a different cause of death, though this has not been officially confirmed.

At the time of his death, Mitte was engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez, and had recently been promoting his latest film, Talking to Strangers.

RJ Mitte's life, career and disability advocacy

Mitte was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy as a toddler and channelled that lived experience into his portrayal of Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's character on AMC's critically acclaimed drama Breaking Bad.

He appeared in nearly every episode across the show's five-season run and shared a Screen Actors Guild Award with the cast in 2014.

Away from the screen, Mitte devoted significant energy to disability representation in the entertainment industry.

He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's, and established The Mitte Foundation to challenge industry stereotypes and open doors for performers with both visible and invisible disabilities.

Breaking Bad co-stars honour RJ Mitte

Castmates from Breaking Bad were swift to express their grief. Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White alongside Mitte for five seasons, wrote on social media:

"RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died... Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination... All that promise and potential now is such a loss. I'll miss you, son."

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman throughout the series, described himself as "heartbroken" and "at a loss." His tribute carried a direct message to anyone who might be struggling:

"RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Dean Norris, who portrayed Hank Schrader, remembered Mitte as a "sweetheart of a young man" and said he always kept a close eye on him during production.

Below is the tribute from Mitte's co-star Bryan Cranston as shared by Culture Crave on X.

Podcast host remembers RJ Mitte’s positivity

Joe Vulpis, host of The Joe Vulpis Podcast, told TMZ he recorded an episode with the Breaking Bad actor about two weeks before his death.

He described RJ Mitte as very positive and one of the kindest and most genuine people he has interviewed.

According to Vulpis, the actor spoke about his charity work and said he had just signed on for another movie while promoting a project called Talking to Strangers.

The two reportedly spent more time talking about life and what was coming next after the recording ended. Vulpis said the news came as a surprise because the actor had seemed so grounded and down to earth.

Reality TV star Kash dies in Oakland shooting

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, reality TV star Kash, whose real name is Mackayla Paige, died aged 29 after being shot in downtown Oakland, California, in the early hours of October 12, 2026.

Police arrested a woman from Richmond in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh