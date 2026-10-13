LGBTQ+ advocate and musician Angel Maxine publicly questioned Ghana's legal standards after Sam George was called to the Bar on Saturday, October 11, 2026

Angel Maxine shared a scathing Facebook post after seeing a photo of the Ningo-Prampram MP dressed in his legal attire following the ceremony

Sam George, who also serves as Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, completed his legal training before being admitted into the profession

LGBTQ+ advocate and musician Angel Maxine has taken aim at Ghanaian politician Sam George following his admission into the Ghana Bar, posting a sharp rebuke on Facebook after the Call to the Bar ceremony.

LGBTQ advocate Angel Maxine criticises Sam George after he is called to the Ghana Bar. Image credit: Angel Maxine

Source: Facebook

Angel Maxine shared his reaction on Saturday, October 11, 2026, after a photo of Sam George in his legal attire circulated online.

His response was swift and cutting, questioning whether the country's legal profession still held meaningful standards.

"What a joke! In Ghana, it seems anyone can be called to the Bar and become a lawyer. The whole legal system is becoming a laughingstock. Law has lost its credibility, and the standards are looking like complete rubbish," she wrote in her post.

Sam George's Call to the Bar

Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, was among hundreds of candidates formally admitted into the legal profession at the ceremony.

He completed the required legal training before being called alongside other newly qualified lawyers, marking a significant personal milestone for the veteran legislator.

His admission attracted considerable public interest, given his high-profile political career.

Many followers and colleagues offered congratulations online, while others used the moment to debate his public record and positions.

Angel Maxine's criticism

Angel Maxine, who has long been a vocal figure in Ghana on matters of human rights and LGBTQ+ advocacy, directed his frustration squarely at the credibility of the process rather than at Sam George's academic journey specifically.

His post ignited further debate online, with opinions divided over whether her critique was valid commentary or an unfair attack on a personal achievement.

Sam George had not publicly addressed Angel Maxine's remarks at the time of this report, as he continues to balance his duties as a parliamentarian, a government minister, and now a member of Ghana's legal fraternity.

The Facebook post by Angel Maxine is below.

Afia blasts Sam George's Call to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Afia Schwarzenegger’s reaction to Sam George’s call to the Ghana Bar and her criticism of the legal profession’s credibility.

Her remarks followed the minister’s social media post celebrating the milestone, as more than 1,400 people were expected to be called to the Bar this year.

Other prominent figures, including Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu, also joined the profession.

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Source: YEN.com.gh