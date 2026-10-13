Hollywood actress Selma Blair was arrested after an alleged confrontation on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York

Authorities have claimed members of the flight crew sustained injuries during the incident before the plane landed

Blair's representative confirmed she suffered a medical emergency during the flight and said the actress is currently stable

Selma Blair, the 54-year-old actress best known for her role in 'Cruel Intentions', was arrested following an alleged altercation aboard a Delta Air Lines flight travelling from Los Angeles to New York.

Hollywood actress Selma Blair arrested after an alleged incident on a Delta Flight involving the crew. Image credit: UGC, Fox News

Source: Facebook

Authorities stated that the situation on board escalated to a point where members of the flight crew were reportedly injured.

Salma Blair was detained once the aircraft landed, with officials launching investigations into the circumstances of the incident.

What happened during and after the flight

According to reports, Blair was accused of injuring a flight attendant before she was taken in for a medical evaluation.

During that process, authorities alleged that further incidents occurred involving a police officer and a nurse.

The full sequence of events is still part of ongoing legal proceedings, and no final determination has been made regarding the allegations.

Blair later appeared before a court and was released on bond as the case continues.

Blair's representative responds

Her representative moved quickly to offer context, stating that the actress had experienced a medical emergency during the flight and that her actions were connected to that health episode.

The representative confirmed that the Hollywood actress is currently stable.

The incident has drawn considerable attention from fans and the entertainment industry, particularly given Blair's public profile and her well-documented personal health journey.

She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has since spoken openly about living with the condition, using her platform to raise awareness.

Blair built her career across film and television over more than two decades, with notable appearances in Legally Blonde and Hellboy, alongside her breakout role as Cecile Caldwell in the 1999 teen drama Cruel Intentions.

The case remains under review, with further developments expected as legal proceedings continue.

The X post announcing the arrest of Salma Blair is below.

Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe enstooled as chief

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe’s enstoolment as a chief in Prampram during a visit to Ghana.

His grandfather was born in the town, making the ceremony a formal homecoming rooted in the actor’s family history.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh