Bishop Daniel Obinim has spoken about a man he claims is now in a relationship with his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, amid their ongoing divorce

The preacher compared himself to the alleged new partner in a video and made a bold claim about what Ghanaians would say once details emerge

Many Ghanaians who watched the video reacted in the comments, while some questioned why the preacher chose to openly discuss the matter before his congregation

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Bishop Daniel Obinim has disclosed details about a man he claims is Florence Obinim’s new partner.

Bishop Obinim speaks about the man he claims is now in a relationship with his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, amid their divorce case. Photo source: Bishop Obinim/Florence Obinim.

Source: Facebook

In September 2026, reports emerged that Florence Obinim had started a traditional process to end her marriage to the preacher.

On September 1, 2026, blogger Ola Michaels claimed in a Facebook video that Florence’s family had returned her “tiri nsa”, a customary token signalling a wife’s intent to end a marriage.

According to a family source he cited, Bishop Obinim’s family accepted the token.

The couple have been married for more than two decades and have three children together. Florence, a gospel musician, has also sung in her husband’s ministry over the years.

Bishop Obinim on Florence’s alleged new partner

In an Instagram video shared by Sarpomaa Official, Obinim said some of Florence’s friends had told him she found a new partner after returning the tiri nsa.

According to him, the development is embarrassing, considering that their divorce case is yet to be settled by the court.

The self-acclaimed bishop went on to compare himself to the man, who he claimed had seen his photo. Obinim insisted that he was more handsome, richer and smarter than the man.

He added that Ghanaians would agree with him once details about the man emerged.

The Instagram video of Bishop Obinim, in which he speaks about Florence Obinim’s alleged new partner, is below.

Ghanaians react to Bishop Obinim’s new partner claims

The video triggered reactions on social media, with some questioning why the preacher discussed the matter in church. Yen.com. gh compiled some of the comments below.

miss_dickson_01 said:

“Lol, we’re talking about peace and respect. Yours is about handsome.”

dianahmawufemor said:

“So is this a church with such a large congregation sitting there and listening to what? Hmmm. God is indeed merciful.”

twins_mum_dont_beg said:

“Broken heart no good.”

efyaselina37 said:

“This broken heart go long. Na lie, your ex is not dating anybody. You are saying it to comfort yourself.”

ama_agyemfrah said:

“The backing vocalist dey bore me pass.”

queenwenty said:

“Broken heart pro max paaaaa. Eiiii, asem ooo.”

Florence Obinim’s lawyer on divorce reasons

Florence Obinim’s lawyer recently explained the reasons behind her decision to divorce the preacher in an interview on Peace FM.

He said the main reason was claims of extramarital affairs involving Bishop Obinim and other women linked to him.

According to the lawyer, Florence had tolerated the situation for a while but could no longer bear it after other women began making fun of her.

Speaking further, he said she was also unhappy that her husband discussed their marital matters in church during services.

Bishop Obinim reads Florence’s divorce demands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim read out what he described as Florence’s divorce demands during a church service.

On October 13, 2026, the preacher went through the alleged demands point by point at his church in Tema.

According to him, Florence was demanding GH¢20 million, the couple’s residence in Barcelona, Spain, and the International God’s Way church building in Tema.

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Source: YEN.com.gh