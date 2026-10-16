Media personality Joshua called out singer Dele Omowoli over a grief video he recorded following gospel singer Toluwanisings' death

Joshua questioned whether someone genuinely overwhelmed by emotion would stop to press record on a camera before breaking down

He reserved his sharpest words for men who document themselves crying, describing the behaviour as 'peak foolishness'

Nigerian media personality Joshua has sparked debate online after publicly calling out singer and comedian Dele Omowoli over a video the latter posted following the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings.

Media personality Joshua blasts Dele Omowoli for recording himself crying over Toluwanisings' death. Image credit: Joshua, Toluwanisings

Source: Twitter

Toluwanisings passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

His death moved many in the Nigerian entertainment industry to share tributes and personal reflections, including Dele, who posted footage of himself visibly grieving the loss.

Joshua questions the authenticity of Dele's video

Rather than receiving sympathy, Dele's clip drew sharp criticism from Joshua, who found the act of recording oneself mid-tears difficult to accept as a natural expression of emotion.

In his remarks, Joshua pointed out what he saw as a logical contradiction at the heart of such videos.

"You want to cry, and then you suddenly remember, 'Okay, let me open my camera. Let me press record.' Then you start crying. Does that make any sense?" he said.

His argument was that genuine emotion, whether joy or sorrow, tends to arrive suddenly and consume a person entirely, leaving little space for the calculated act of opening a camera app.

The deliberate nature of self-recording, he suggested, transforms a private moment into something that resembles performance rather than spontaneous feeling.

Joshua did draw one distinction worth noting: he said his criticism was aimed specifically at people who record themselves, not at those whose emotional moments happen to be captured by someone else.

Joshua's remarks on men recording themselves crying

Beyond questioning Dele specifically, Joshua took his comments further by addressing a broader behaviour he said unsettles him even more — men documenting their own tears.

He described the practice as "peak foolishness" and compared it to acting, insisting that real grief does not call for a camera to be present.

"The men who do it irritate me even more. You are a man, not a woman. At this rate, we might as well give you a skirt to wear!" he said.

The remarks immediately fuelled discussion across social media. Some users agreed with Joshua, arguing that pressing record before breaking down does cast doubt on whether the emotion is organic.

Others pushed back, questioning the assumption that choosing to document a feeling automatically strips it of sincerity.

The X post by Joshua is below.

Woman shares moment at Toluwanisings' house before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oluwatoyin Akinleye Oluwatee’s visit to gospel singer Toluwanisings’ home on the day he died. She arrived with her daughters after school, only to learn he had already been rushed away.

The family confirmed Toluwanisings’ death hours later, after the singer attended a concert the previous night. Oluwatee said she and her daughters were unable to see him one last time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh