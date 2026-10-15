A Nigerian woman, Oluwatoyin Akinleye Oluwatee, visited the late singer Toluwanisings' house with her daughters on the day he died

Oluwatee and her daughters arrived at the residence only to learn that the singer had already been rushed away

Toluwanisings' family confirmed his death in a statement on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

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A Nigerian woman has opened up about a deeply painful encounter that unfolded on the same day gospel singer Toluwanisings passed away.

Woman shares heartbreaking moment she arrived at gospel singer Toluwanisings’ house hours before his death. Image credit: Toluwanisings, Oluwatoyin Akinleye Oluwatee

Source: Facebook

Oluwatoyin Akinleye Oluwatee shared the account on Instagram, disclosing that she had brought her daughters to the singer's home after school on the day of the incident.

When they arrived, however, they were told he had already been rushed elsewhere.

The visit they had hoped would be a meaningful moment became one defined by absence and grief.

Oluwatee shares visit to Toluwanisings' house

"Heartbroken, what a painful day… After school, I took my girls to his house only to hear everyone had rushed to TOUN. When we got there, we couldn't even see him one last time. Life is truly short…… This hurts deeply"

Her account quickly drew attention online and added another layer of emotion to the wave of mourning already sweeping through the gospel music community.

Toluwanisings' family confirms his passing

Toluwanisings' family announced his death through a statement posted on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, 14 October 2026.

The family revealed that the singer died in the early hours of that morning.

The news came shortly after reports emerged that he had attended Bidemi Olaoba's concert in Ibadan on Tuesday night, making the timing of his passing all the more unexpected for those close to him.

Several public figures responded to news of his death. Lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi shared a message following the reports, and comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba also reacted during the period of uncertainty surrounding the singer's condition.

A man who claimed to have been present at a hospital when Toluwanisings was brought in also shared his account of what he witnessed.

The family's formal statement eventually brought clarity to the swirling reports about his condition, though it did little to ease the grief of those who had followed his ministry.

Tributes from fans and fellow gospel artists have continued to pour in, with many reflecting on his contribution to Nigerian gospel music and the void his passing leaves behind.

The Instagram post by Oluwatee is below

Toluwanisings' last WhatsApp post surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on gospel singer Toluwanisings’ final WhatsApp status, shared hours before his family confirmed his death.

The post urged people to apologise and protect genuine relationships, while his own caption prompted fresh questions about its meaning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh