An old Instagram comment by late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings about death and the dangers of keeping malice resurfaced after his passing

Toluwanisings posted the warning roughly two weeks before he passed away, urging people to settle disagreements before it was too late

Fans flooded the resurfaced post with reactions, with some sharing personal stories of losing loved ones before resolving conflicts

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A Nigerian gospel singer's words about the pain of unresolved grudges have taken on a haunting new meaning after his death.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings’ old deep words about death resurface after his demise. Image credit: Bukola Talks

Source: Facebook

Late gospel singer Toluwanisings posted a comment on Instagram roughly two weeks before he passed away, cautioning his followers about the emotional cost of holding grudges.

The post has since resurfaced and gained renewed attention as fans mourn his passing and revisit moments from his life online.

In the comment, the gospel singer described keeping malice as a deeply dangerous habit, questioning how anyone could emotionally survive the loss of a person they were still at odds with.

He wrote:

"You know that ODI (malice), it's a very dangerous thing. Imagine the person you are keeping malice with dies. How can one recover from it? The regret will be forever."

Toluwanisings' message hit differently after passing

The timing of the comment's reappearance has made it especially striking for those who have been following news of his death.

Many users found themselves reading his words in a new light, given that the singer himself would pass away not long after writing them.

The post has fuelled conversations around forgiveness, the fragility of life, and the consequences of leaving disagreements unresolved with people who may no longer be around to receive an apology or extend one.

The Instagram post of Toluwanisings' comment is below.

Fans' reactions to Toluwanisings' comments

The resurfaced post drew a wave of deeply personal responses from social media users, many of whom opened up about their own experiences with broken relationships and loss.

theperfectgiftandsouvenirs wrote:

"That's why it's not good to carry anger to bed... Me ah don repent."

being__ada said:

"Life is fickle😭😭"

hodclothing.ng shared:

"It has happened to me, I malice my ex until he died at DANA crash 2012 omg I cried ehhhh like I cried with so much pain and regret 😢."

nse003 commented:

"Lord have mercy."

Toluwanisings continues to trend online as fans revisit his old posts, interviews and other moments from his life, with his final message about malice and regret standing out as one of the most poignant reminders of the life he lived.

Woli Agba shares details about Toluwanisings' wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Woli Agba’s emotional visit to the widow of gospel singer Toluwanisings after his death.

The widow asked where her husband was, while Woli Agba urged the singer’s friends to support her beyond the funeral as she faces life without him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh