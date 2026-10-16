Davido has sparked reactions with his response to a video in which VeryDarkMan criticised him and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Instagram

The social media critic read out some of the singer’s old tweets and made several claims after the governor backed President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

Many social media users were surprised by Davido’s reaction to the video, while others also shared mixed views on the Adeleke family’s latest political move

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Davido has sparked reactions with his response to VeryDarkMan’s criticism of him and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Davido reportedly likes VeryDarkMan’s video criticising him and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, after the governor backs Tinubu’s 2027 bid. Photo source: @davido, @verydarkman, @adeleke001.

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, Governor Adeleke attended an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council meeting in Abuja.

At the meeting, he backed President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election in 2027 and agreed to coordinate the APC campaign in Osun State.

He said he could “smell” victory for Tinubu. Adeleke, who governs under the Accord party, won the Osun governorship election on August 15, 2026, beating APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji.

INEC declared him the winner the following day with a margin of 66,252 votes.

VeryDarkMan slams Davido over Adeleke’s Tinubu support

Reacting in an Instagram video, VeryDarkMan (VDM) read out Davido’s old tweets in which the singer said he could never support the APC.

He claimed Davido used his fame to push an anti-APC message during his uncle’s campaign while allegedly knowing Adeleke was aligned with the ruling party.

Describing the Osun contest as “APC versus APC,” the social media critic alleged that Adeleke hid where he truly stood to protect his votes. “You are a user. You are someone who uses your fans and your popularity to your advantage,” VDM said of Davido.

He also urged Nigerians not to let admiration for celebrities decide how they vote.

The Instagram video of VeryDarkMan, in which he criticises Davido and Governor Adeleke over Tinubu’s re-election bid, is below.

Davido likes VeryDarkMan’s post about Adeleke

Shortly after the video surfaced, Davido reportedly liked VDM’s post, according to a screenshot shared by the critic.

The singer has not publicly responded to the criticism beyond the like. Many social media users found his reaction unexpected, considering the strong words VDM used against him and his uncle.

In the video, VDM also warned Davido, saying, “I don’t want to see you put your mouth in election matters again.” Governor Adeleke has not publicly reacted to VDM’s claims.

Davido’s like and VDM’s video triggered mixed reactions online. On Linda Ikeji’s Blog, many readers criticised the Adeleke family, describing their political moves as self-serving.

A smaller number of users defended Davido’s right to support whoever he chooses. One user argued that Adeleke’s record in Osun deserved support.

VDM, Davido and Ananzo’s $5,000 promise

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian TikToker Ananzo thanked VDM for sending his viral video to Davido.

The washing bay attendant went viral after singing Davido’s song With You, which the singer reposted. Davido reportedly promised him $5,000 as a reward, but in June 2025, Ananzo said he had not received the money.

In July 2026, VDM claimed that the last time he spoke with Davido was about the promise to the young man in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh