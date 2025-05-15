Ananzo, the viral TikToker and washing bay attendant, has sent a heartfelt thanks to Nigerian influencer Very Dark Man for sending his video to Davido

The young man received $5,000 from the Nigerian musician after recording a video singing his viral song, With You featuring Omah Lay

Very Dark Man recently made a video on Instagram disclosing the hand he had in Davido reposting the video and gifting the young man money

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian TikTok sensation and washing bay worker, Ananzo, has publicly shown appreciation to Nigerian influencer Very Dark Man for helping him connect with music star Davido.

Viral washing bay attendant Ananzo shows gratitude to Very Dark Man for alerting Davido to his TikTok video. Photo source: ananzoofficial, verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Ananzo went viral after posting a video of himself singing ‘With You’, a song by Davido featuring Omah Lay. The video, which was recorded while he was at work, showed him singing the tune with passion. The video got Davido's attention, who later reposted it.

It quickly spread across TikTok, gaining over 16 million views and more than 2 million likes within a few days.

Davido then offered Ananzo $5,000 as a reward and asked a member of his team to help deliver the money.

In a recent Instagram video, Very Dark Man disclosed that he played a key role in making that connection happen. According to him, he sent the video directly to Davido, which helped the Afrobeats star notice Ananzo’s performance.

Following this, Ananzo took to social media to thank Very Dark Man for his support. He acknowledged the influencer’s effort and credited him for making the link between him and Davido possible.

Ananzo’s gratitude comes as his popularity continues to rise. He now has over 500,000 followers on TikTok and more than eight million total likes. His story has inspired many young people on social media.

Davido, the musician who gave Ananzo money. Photo source: davido

Source: Instagram

Ananzo celebrated after bagging $5,000 from Davido

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

shantel.nkrumah said:

"This guy Dey resemble VDM or na my eyes Dey pain me😂😂."

nakabuyefaridah commented:

"THE ONE AND ONLY REAL 30BG BROTHER WE LOVE YOU ❤️."

bigex_ng said:

"Ghana & Nigeria we are brothers and sisters , the banter na just to make online sweet."

ani_linus_ wrote:

"We, the Nigerians, love you and we will support you forever 🇳🇬🇳🇬💋."

steve.dore.1088 said:

"Making this video to appreciate @verydarkblackman makes me ur No 1 fan from now…..nice one bro."

marshall_5ive_construction said:

"You self done try.. thank God for OBO @davido person wey go help you no go stress you "doings" @verydarkblackman I cut cap for u bro."

Ananzo tells his grass to grace story

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian TikTok sensation Ananzo, who recently received $5,000 from Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido for covering his song, shared his journey in a recent interview.

He disclosed that he had been working as a car washer for ten years, starting after junior high school, to support himself through secondary education.

Ananzo's passion for music was ignited when a friend posted a video of him singing King Paluta's Makoma on TikTok, which led to further encouragement for him to pursue singing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh