Nollywood crew member AY Light, a lighting technician, died unexpectedly shortly after marking his 30th birthday with friends and colleagues

Filmmaker Kunle Afod and actor Soji Taiwo, known as Omobanke, were among those who shared accounts of the tragic incident

The circumstances surrounding AY Light's sudden death remain unclear, leaving the Nigerian film industry searching for answers

A Nollywood lighting technician known as AY Light has died unexpectedly, just moments after celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and colleagues from the Nigerian film industry.

Nollywood crew member AY Light dies suddenly days after celebrating his 30th birthday. Image credit: KunleAfod, UGC

Source: Facebook

The young crew member had gathered with people close to him to mark the milestone, with filmmaker Kunle Afod and actor Soji Taiwo, popularly known as Omobanke, among those present or informed of the celebration.

According to accounts they shared, the mood was festive before the evening took a devastating turn.

What reportedly happened at AY Light's birthday

After spending time with his guests, AY Light reportedly stepped indoors. Those at the gathering then heard him cry out without warning. When people went to check on him, he was found unresponsive.

Despite efforts to help, he could not be revived.

The exact cause of his death has not been confirmed, and the circumstances remain unclear.

Who was AY Light?

Behind every Nollywood production, crew members such as lighting technicians work quietly to shape what audiences eventually see on screen.

AY Light was one such professional, responsible for creating the precise lighting conditions that bring scenes to life.

While actors and directors often command public attention, the contributions of technicians like him are fundamental to the filmmaking process.

His passing has prompted reflection within the industry about the men and women who work behind the scenes, whose efforts rarely attract the spotlight their work deserves.

As news of his death circulated on social media, condolences poured in from across the entertainment community.

The death of AY Light comes at a time when the entertainment industry is mourning the death of the gospel singer Toluwanisings.

The Instagram video of Kunle Afod speaking about AY Light's death is below.

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Abraham’s energetic performances and achievements in the pageant world had earned her recognition among audiences in the South-South region. Read how news of her death prompted an outpouring of grief from people who followed her career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh