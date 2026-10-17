TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has crowned 19 winners since its debut in 2007, with each queen representing a different region of Ghana

Three regions have produced three winners each, making them the most successful in the competition's history

The 2025 edition added another name to the roll of honour, continuing a tradition that stretches back nearly two decades

Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), TV3's flagship cultural pageant, has been running for nearly two decades since its launch in 2007, celebrating the country's rich regional diversity through language, tradition and heritage. Across 19 editions, 19 queens have been crowned, each one a symbol of her home region's identity.

The very first winner, known simply as Ama, represented the Central Region in 2007. From there, the competition quickly grew into one of Ghana's most anticipated television events, drawing contestants from every corner of the country.

Past GMB queens Baci, Akua and Selorm model in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

Full list of Ghana's Most Beautiful winners from 2007 to 2025

Here is every GMB winner in order, from the inaugural edition to the most recent:

1. 2007 — Ama (Central Region)

2. 2008 Sarah Adoley Addo (Greater Accra Region)

3. 2009 — Nasara Saani Mohammed (Northern Region)

4. 2010 — Nana Ama Agyeiwaa (Eastern Region)

5. 2011 — Akua Amoakowaa (Ashanti Region)

6. 2012 — Emefa Adeti (Volta Region)

7. 2013 — Lawrencia Ayapoka (Upper East Region)

8. 2014 — Baciara (Upper West Region)

9. 2015 — Esi (Central Region)

10. 2016 — Yaaba (Western Region)

11. 2017 — Zeinab Abdul Mumin (Northern Region)

12. 2018 — Abena Kyei (Eastern Region)

13. 2019 — Ekua Mends Bannerman (Central Region)

14. 2020 — Naa Dedei Botchwey (Greater Accra Region)

15. 2021 — Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah (Ashanti Region)

16. 2022 — Teiya Dahamani (Northern Region)

17. 2023 — Selorm Magdalene Gadah (Volta Region)

18. 2024 — Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim (Savannah Region)

19. 2025 — Isabella Etornam Gagblezu (Volta Region)

The Instagram video is below:

Which regions have won GMB the most?

Looking at the full record, three regions stand out as the most decorated in the competition's history. The Central Region, Northern Region and Volta Region have each produced three winners.

The Central Region's titles came in 2007, 2015 and 2019. The Northern Region followed the same pattern, winning in 2009, 2017 and 2022.

The Volta Region claimed its third crown most recently, with Isabella Etornam Gagblezu's victory in 2025 following earlier wins in 2012 and 2023.

Three further regions, Ashanti, Eastern and Greater Accra, have each won the pageant twice.

Meanwhile, Upper East, Upper West, Western and Savannah have each recorded a single title, with the Savannah Region joining the roll of honour for the first time when Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim was crowned in 2024.

Since its founding, GMB has given a national platform to regional cultures that might otherwise receive limited television exposure, and the growing list of winning regions reflects the competition's reach across Ghana.

GMB contestant Juliana Bubune dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata, the 2013 Ghana’s Most Beautiful first runner-up who represented the Volta Region.

Her pageant success and cancer battle shaped a life remembered by many, while reports say she also endured the loss of her son.

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Source: YEN.com.gh