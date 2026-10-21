Royal Elorm, sister of the late actress Beverly Afaglo, opened up about her deep fear of cancer during an interview with Gifty Anti on The Standpoint

The family has lost four members to cancer, including their father and three sisters, Doreen, Dzifa, and Beverly Afaglo Baah

Royal Elorm disclosed the precautions she now takes to monitor her health and shared what Beverly told her before she passed

Royal Elorm, the elder sister of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah, has spoken candidly about living with the fear that she too could develop cancer, having watched the disease claim her father and three of her sisters.

Beverly Afaglo's sister, Royal Elorm, expresses fear of developing cancer after losing 4 relatives to the disease. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo, Gifty Anti

Source: Facebook

During an appearance on Gifty Anti's programme The Standpoint, in an episode dedicated to Beverly's death and cancer awareness, Royal Elorm described the emotional weight of her family's medical history.

When Gifty Anti asked whether the repeated losses had made her anxious about her own health, she replied without hesitation:

"Very, very, very scared."

Royal Elorm's personal health precautions

Rather than allowing fear to paralyse her, Royal Elorm said she has channelled her anxiety into action.

She now regularly checks her b00bs for lumps, monitors changes beneath her armpits, attends medical examinations, watches her diet, and has cut back on alcohol.

"Fortunately for me, because of the experiences that I have, I am taking more precautions to control the fact that I will see it early and prevent it. I do constant checking and check my diet, what I eat, and cut down on liquor," she explained.

She named her father and three sisters as the four family members they have lost to cancer: her elder sister Doreen, her half-sister Dzifa, and Beverly.

"Because my father had it, then came my big sister Doreen, then my half-sister Dzifa, then Beverly. So, so far, four," she said.

Beverly's final months and her children

Royal Elorm also shed light on Beverly's own approach to her health before her diagnosis. The actress reportedly attended regular check-ups and was aware of the family's cancer history, yet the diagnosis still came as a shock to her.

"She was scared. She was also scared, but she was on top of her medical check-ups. But I don't know how… it just took her by surprise," Royal Elorm recounted.

After doctors reportedly told Beverly she had two months to live, Royal Elorm said she repeatedly tried to raise the difficult subject of what would happen to Beverly's children and businesses.

Beverly Afaglo, however, refused to entertain those conversations, insisting she would survive and growing upset whenever the topic arose.

Royal Elorm's testimony serves as a reminder of the importance of knowing one's family medical history and discussing it with a healthcare provider.

Individuals with multiple close relatives who have had cancer are encouraged to seek professional advice about their personal risk levels and appropriate screening schedules.

The YouTube video of Beverly Afaglo's sister is below.

Beverly Afaglo speaks on her shawarma business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Beverly Afaglo’s shawarma business and the plans she made to keep her ventures running after her death.

A relative says the late actress organised her business affairs while she was ill, reassuring the public that the shawarma business is expected to continue. Read what the family member revealed about Beverly’s preparations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh