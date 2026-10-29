Ghanaian content creator Kyei Nwom claimed media personality Serwaa Amihere blocked him on TikTok following a song he made about her

Kyei Nwom heartbreakingly opened up about the situation during an interview with Dek360Ghana on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

The celebrated content creator said he would have preferred Serwaa Amihere to speak with him directly rather than block him

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Ghanaian content creator Kyei Nwom has heartbreakingly spoken out after claiming that media personality Serwaa Amihere blocked him on TikTok over a song he made about her trending fake brand saga.

Kyei Nwom speaks after Serwaa Amihere allegedly blocked him over her trending fake brand song. Image credit: Kyei Nwom, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Kyei Nwom opened up about the situation during an interview with Dek360Ghana on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, where he explained his motivation for making the song and expressed his displeasure with Serwaa's alleged response.

Kyei Nwom speaks after Serwaa Amihere's block

According to the content creator, the issues he raised in the song were not new, as similar comments had already been circulating within the media space. He maintained that his contribution was simply to put the discussion into music.

"What I said in the song is not something new. People are already saying that in the media space. Just that I added melody to mine," he said.

During the interview, Kyei Nwom was also asked whether he would consider deleting the video and apologising to Serwaa Amihere over the song.

In response, he indicated that Serwaa had not directly contacted him about the matter. He suggested that her decision to block him on TikTok made him believe she was unwilling to discuss the issue with him.

"Serwaa Amihere hasn't said anything. The block indicates she is not ready to talk about it," he stated.

Kyei Nwom further explained that he would have preferred a direct conversation if the media personality had a problem with the content of his song.

"If someone does something and you have an issue with it, you speak with the person," he said.

Kyei Nwom expresses feelings about Serwaa's block

When asked whether he was comfortable with the situation, the content creator made his feelings clear, admitting that he was not okay with how things had unfolded.

The development comes amid the discussions surrounding Serwaa Amihere and the trending controversy involving fake designer brands, which has generated conversations on social media.

Kyei Nwom's comments have added another dimension to the discussion, particularly as he maintains that his song reflected opinions already being expressed publicly.

However, his account of the alleged blocking represents his side of the story, and Serwaa Amihere's response to his claims was not included in the interview details provided.

The Instagram video of Kyei Nwom speaking about Serwaa Amihere's block is here.

Mona Gucci reacts to Serwaa Amihere's comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mona Gucci’s response to Serwaa Amihere’s comments on counterfeit designer items, as she defended women who wear brands they can afford.

The disagreement has sparked a wider debate about fashion, financial pressure and expectations placed on young women. Social media users remain divided over whether wearing imitation luxury goods should draw criticism.

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Source: YEN.com.gh