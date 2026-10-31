Ghanaian fashion influencer Gina Danso has welcomed twin babies with her husband, Pastor Gideon Danso

The couple married in a notably private ceremony, keeping details of their relationship largely away from public attention

News of the reported twin arrival has drawn fresh interest in the couple, who are known for their low-profile family life

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Global Lead Pastor at Empowerment Worship centre, Pastor Gideon Danso and Lady Gina Danso, a London-based businesswoman and the owner of Hapin Beauty Lounge, have welcomed twin babies.

The birth comes after the pair spent much of their relationship and marriage out of the public eye after their star-studded wedding.

Pastor Gideon Danso and Gina Danso flaunt their twin babies online. Photo credit: @ginadanso.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Gideon Danso's wife welcomes twins

The footage needed few words to land its impact. The image of a father strolling out of a hospital with two car seats, one in each hand, said everything. The comment section lit up almost instantly, with followers sharing in the excitement of the moment.

For many who follow Gina, the announcement carried particular weight, with one commenter describing herself as "beyond overjoyed" for the couple.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions as Pastor Gideon Danso carries his twin babies

The post drew a wave of warm reactions from across Ghana and beyond. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@carlosidun wrote:

"GOD is faithful. Massive congrats! ❤️❤️❤️"

@tashaldn_ said:

"Aww Congratulationsssss.. Awesome God ❤️🎉🙏"

@berniciaboateng commented:

"My sister !!! 😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ beyond overjoyed for you both"

@myandabody added:

"I am so happy everyone finally gets to celebrate these beautiful blessings. Congratulations on the arrival of your Precious Twins 💗💗🥰🥰"

@faithfullyswodz posted:

"Just like that.... Muva❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Pastor Gideon and Gina Danso's private wedding

Pastor Gideon Danso and Lady Gina Danso's wedding were notably understated, kept well away from the social media fanfare that typically accompanies high-profile ceremonies in Ghana.

Rather than opening their big day to widespread coverage, Gideon and Gina opted for an private celebration, signalling early on that they preferred to mark personal moments on their own terms.

That approach has remained consistent throughout their marriage, with the couple rarely offering glimpses into their domestic life.

The reported arrival of twins has now drawn renewed attention to the Dansos, with admirers eager to learn more about this new chapter.

The Instagram video is below:

Gina Danso's fashion and growing recognition

Away from her family life, Gina Danso has carved out a reputation as a style-conscious figure whose fashion choices have attracted a following among social media users.

Her looks tend to blend elegance with carefully considered accessories, and she has become something of a reference point for women who seek inspiration from stylish Ghanaian personalities.

Her ability to maintain a polished image while keeping much of her private life out of the spotlight has only added to her appeal.

Welcoming twins is a significant development for any couple, and for Gideon and Gina, it represents a particularly meaningful shift given how closely they have guarded their personal milestones.

Admirers will likely be watching closely for any announcement the Dansos choose to make as they settle into parenthood.

The Instagram photos are below:

Anita Akuffo and Sanaa Opoku kiss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Akuffo’s romantic vacation with her husband, Opoku Sanaa, including their kiss aboard a train.

The private moment, shared in a series of photos, drew warm wishes and laughter from fans.

One follower’s playful comment about “chopping love” quickly stood out.

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Source: YEN.com.gh