Ghanaian actress and media personality Benedicta Gafah has completed her master's degree at the African University College of Communications

A graduation photo shared by blogger GH Kwaku on October 31, 2026, shows the actress in an orange academic gown with a black and gold Kente stole bearing her name

Fans and followers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages celebrating her academic achievement

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Benedicta Gafah has a fresh reason to celebrate after completing her master's degree at the African University College of Communications (AUCC), with photos of her graduation day setting off a wave of excitement online.

Benedicta Gafah graduates with a Master's degree in development communication from AUCC. Photo credit: @empress_dictabee.

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah rocks kente at her Master's graduation

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Asante, popularly called Benedicta Gafah, looked gorgeous in a striking colourful kente gown designed with beads for her graduation ceremony.

She wore the school's robe and customised sash featuring Adinkra symbols and her full name, Benedicta A.R Asante, embroidered on it.

She also wore a graduation medal, completing the look for what was clearly a proud milestone.

The Instagram video is below:

Benedicta Gafah bags Master's degree from AUCC

The post quickly caught the attention of Ghanaians, many of whom were moved by seeing the actress prioritise education alongside her career in the entertainment industry.

Completing a postgraduate programme is no small feat, and followers made sure she knew how much they appreciated the effort.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Benedicta Gafah's Master's degree

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments that poured in after the graduation photo went public.

@teacherblessing_official wrote:

"Schooling is not easy koraaa especially Masters and above. Congratulations to them 🥰"

@globaladusafowah said:

"Congratulations beautiful class gafah ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@massagebyransford commented:

"The value is the same 🔥"

@khobbyshubah added:

"Congrats"

The Instagram video is below:

Who is Benedicta Gafah?

Benedicta Gafah is a Ghanaian actress, film producer, television personality and entrepreneur who has made a name for herself in the country's entertainment industry. Popularly known as Empress Dictabee, she is recognised for her roles in Kumawood and Ghallywood movies and her contributions to Ghanaian showbiz.

The actress began her acting career in 2010 and gradually built a reputation through her performances in local films. Her ability to portray different characters has earned her a following among Ghanaian movie enthusiasts.

Benedicta attended Presbyterian Girls Senior High School before pursuing further studies at the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

Benedicta Gafah's Movies

Throughout her acting career, Benedicta has featured in several Ghanaian productions, working alongside some of the industry's established actors.

Some of the movies associated with her include Mirror Girl, Azonto Ghost, April Fool, Afia Yakubu, Happily Never After, Selfie, The New Adabraka, The 2 Pilots, Obsession and Who Is Your Guy?

Her filmography reflects her involvement in both comedy and drama, allowing her to explore different roles and establish herself as a familiar face in Ghanaian cinema.

Benedicta Gafah's Awards and Achievements

Benedicta's work in the movie industry has earned her several nominations and awards.

In 2013, she received the Discovery of the Year award at the KAM Awards. She also won Actress of the Year at the 2015 Kumawood Movie Awards.

Additionally, she received a nomination for Most Promising Actress at the 2015 City People Entertainment Awards.

These recognitions helped strengthen her profile as one of the actresses making an impact in Ghana's movie industry.

The Instagram photos are below:

Tallest KNUST student Abel Ajak Geu graduates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abel Ajak Geu, the South Sudanese graduate who completed his sonography studies at KNUST and was inducted into Ghana’s Allied Health Professions Council.

At 213.3 cm tall, Geu was known as the tallest student on campus, but his achievement now extends beyond his striking height: he is qualified to practise as a sonographer.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh