The week of October 19th to 22, 2021, has been an interesting one on the entertainment calendar of Ghana.

Five top celebrities were arrested for relative criminal charges.

All these were grabbed by the police in connection to an issue involving Shatta Wale.

A collage of Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Funny Face. Photo credit: @amgmedikal @ghanapolice/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Here are the 5 celebs who have been arrested and currently in police custody.

1. Shatta Wale: The Dancehall musician was arrested on October 19, 2021, following a shooting prank. With the aid of his personal assistance and others, Shatta Wale pranked the whole of Ghana with information that he had been shot. Shatta Wale is currently at the Ankaful Prison.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Funny Face: The comic actor also found himself in the hands of the police after his arrest for allegedly threatening his baby mama and others. Funny Face has been referred to the psychiatric hospital after which the court will hear his case.

3. Medikal: Fella Makafui’s husband is also in police grips for allegedly brandishing a gun on social media. Medikal had earlier ranted on social media in demand of the release of his boss and very good friend Shatta Wale. He has been remanded in police custody for 5 days.

4. Jesus Ahuofe: Known in private life as Bishop Akwasi, Jesus Ahuofe was picked up by the police after a video of him claiming that Shatta Wale would be shot went viral. YEN.com.gh published the full video of his prophecy that has landed him in police custody. Earlier, his wife, Viviana, has complained that the police is being unfair to her husband for keeping him without taking him to court.

5. Nana Dope: Shatta Wale’s PA, Nana Dope, has also been arrested and charged for abetment in crime. He and another person are in police custody over Shatta Wale’s shooting prank.

Medikal and Shatta Wale taken to Ankaful Prison

Meanwhile, rapper Medikal has been whished to the Ankaful Prison, where Shatta Wale currently is.

Medikal will spend 5 days at Ankaful counting from October 22, 2021; while Shatta Wale' started counting from Thursday, October 21, 2021.

YEN.com.gh is following up on this and will update our cherished readers when new information comes.

Source: Yen