Akua GMB has put her lavish living room on display in a beautiful video

She wore an all white attire as she sang and danced in one corner of the room

Dr. Kwaku Oteng's former wife sang of how bad some friends can be on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former beauty queen, Akua GMB, has given a glimpse into her luxurious living room in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Dressed in all white, Akua GMB, stood at a portion of the big hall while singing one of Kuami Eugene’s songs.

She sang of how stressful it is to be a celebrity in Ghana, and how social media friends could betray you.

A collage of Akua GMB. Photo credit: @iamakuaamokoaa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Akua also sang of how dangerous it is to chat with those bad friends via text message on WhatsApp because the next time you know, screenshots would be going around.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She evoked curses on such people when she literally sang along the lyrics: “I rain embarrassment on you with God’s name”.

Akua danced beautifully to show that she loved the lyrics of the song, perhaps because she could relate to it.

Akua GMB's big compound

Earlier, Akua GMB was in the news when she flaunted the big compound of her house.

The video of Akua’s compound, as published earlier by YEN.com.gh is big, well designed with good lighting all over.

One of her cars is seen parked on the compound as she goes up and down with her dance moves.

The video triggered some reactions from fans with some describing her as a complete woman.

Akua's first son with Dr Kwaku Oteng grows big and tall

Meanwhile, a video of Akua's first son with Dr Kwaku Oteng was published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

The boy looks all grown and tall as she hang out with her mother in the kitchen while she recorded a funny video.

Akua had earlier flaunted her expensive bedroom in another video published by YEN.com.gh.

Jackie Appiah falls during competition

In other trending entertainment news, actress Jackie Appiah has fallen flat on the ground during a competition.

She was competing with one other lady when the lady 'cheated' and landed Jackie on the ground. The organisers helped her up and declared her winner.

Source: Yen