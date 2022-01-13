Blogger Zionfelix has gushed over his son Felix Adomako Mensah Jnr, whom he has with his Italy-based baby mama, Erica

Erica was playing with the boy in an adorable video shared to Instagram when Zionfelix left a heartwarming comment

Many people have also reacted to the video and praised the baby and his mother for making motherhood beautiful

The Most-followed Ghanaian blogger on Instagram, Zionfelix, is undoubtedly enjoying his new role as a father to two children born around the same time.

He has openly shown affection to the children with his known girlfriend Mina, as well as his Italy-based baby mama, Erica.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Erica is seen playing with their son, Felix Adomako Jnr., who was named after his blogger father.

Zionfelix commented on the photo: “My boy”, with lovey-eyed emojis. The emojis depict deep admiration for something or someone.

Fans react to the beautiful video

zionfelixdotcom: “My boy”.

His comment triggered some reactions, including one by a fan, Allotey Mabel, who advised Zionfelix to choose well between Erica and Mina, based on the work he does:

allotey_mabel_: “@zionfelixdotcom this lady is very calm and it looks like the other one is in a competition hmmm Zion with the work u do u should know who to choose so that everything about u will be private.”

gist_with_rifa: “Beautiful family I love you for your calmness mummy Adom.”

eugeniaasare10: “Lovely mother.”

nana_afia_pokuaa_120: “You are beautiful.”

priscilla.oduro.372: “Chaiii nose paa nie lovely.”

queen.tania.144: “You’re so cute.”

hookznstudz_bridal_jewellery: “We love u.”

nana_akuasikapa1: “Abaayaa woho y3 d3 ankasa.”

asanteruth969ra270913: “Woho y3 f3 Papa wh3 Wo whene.”

iamyaa_aky22: “A woman with class, enjoy motherhood”

aziznadia3: “Motherhood is priceless.”

rach.eal6501: “A woman with class.”

trish_asantewaa: “Aaaaaw.”

A double blessing

In 2021, Zionfelix welcomed two children with his two baby mamas, Mina, and Erica, around the same time. The blogger was overjoyed and called the situation a double blessing for him.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.

Mina calls Erica's son blessed

Meanwhile as earlier reported, Mina has referred to her rival Erica's son as a blessed child.

She touched the hearts of her fans following that comment she passed about her ‘rival’ Erica’s son.

Zionfelix had shared a photo of one of his two kids on Instagram and mentioned their names in the caption only for Mina to comment: “Blessed children”.

Many praised her and called her mature person with a kind heart.

