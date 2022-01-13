Zionfelix: Blogger Gushes over his son with Italian baby mama Erica in new Video
- Blogger Zionfelix has gushed over his son Felix Adomako Mensah Jnr, whom he has with his Italy-based baby mama, Erica
- Erica was playing with the boy in an adorable video shared to Instagram when Zionfelix left a heartwarming comment
- Many people have also reacted to the video and praised the baby and his mother for making motherhood beautiful
The Most-followed Ghanaian blogger on Instagram, Zionfelix, is undoubtedly enjoying his new role as a father to two children born around the same time.
He has openly shown affection to the children with his known girlfriend Mina, as well as his Italy-based baby mama, Erica.
In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Erica is seen playing with their son, Felix Adomako Jnr., who was named after his blogger father.
Louisa gushes over Stonebwoy as she releases his latest photo; Sonnie Badu, fans say “Love catch first lady"
Zionfelix commented on the photo: “My boy”, with lovey-eyed emojis. The emojis depict deep admiration for something or someone.
Fans react to the beautiful video
zionfelixdotcom: “My boy”.
His comment triggered some reactions, including one by a fan, Allotey Mabel, who advised Zionfelix to choose well between Erica and Mina, based on the work he does:
allotey_mabel_: “@zionfelixdotcom this lady is very calm and it looks like the other one is in a competition hmmm Zion with the work u do u should know who to choose so that everything about u will be private.”
See other comments from fans
gist_with_rifa: “Beautiful family I love you for your calmness mummy Adom.”
eugeniaasare10: “Lovely mother.”
nana_afia_pokuaa_120: “You are beautiful.”
priscilla.oduro.372: “Chaiii nose paa nie lovely.”
queen.tania.144: “You’re so cute.”
hookznstudz_bridal_jewellery: “We love u.”
nana_akuasikapa1: “Abaayaa woho y3 d3 ankasa.”
asanteruth969ra270913: “Woho y3 f3 Papa wh3 Wo whene.”
iamyaa_aky22: “A woman with class, enjoy motherhood”
aziznadia3: “Motherhood is priceless.”
rach.eal6501: “A woman with class.”
trish_asantewaa: “Aaaaaw.”
A double blessing
In 2021, Zionfelix welcomed two children with his two baby mamas, Mina, and Erica, around the same time. The blogger was overjoyed and called the situation a double blessing for him.
In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.
Mina calls Erica's son blessed
Meanwhile as earlier reported, Mina has referred to her rival Erica's son as a blessed child.
She touched the hearts of her fans following that comment she passed about her ‘rival’ Erica’s son.
Proud father moments: Zionfelix takes walk in town with daughter in his arms; adorable video pops up
Zionfelix had shared a photo of one of his two kids on Instagram and mentioned their names in the caption only for Mina to comment: “Blessed children”.
Many praised her and called her mature person with a kind heart.
