Comedian and actor Funny Face's twin daughters have fought over a little confusion that rocked them

They were braiding their mother's hair when one of them pushed the other resulting in a reaction from the twin sister

The girls ended up on their floor and their mother is heard calling on them to stop fighting each other

Their little sister, Kimberly, is seen going to each of the twins to hug and kiss them and to bring them back together

Many people are impressed with the whole show and have praised the kids and their mother forb bringing them up well

The twin daughters of comic actor, Funny Face, Ella and Bella, have caused a stir on social media with a video of the fighting.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face’ baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, is seen lying on the sofa when she called on one of the twins to come to braid her hair.

The other twin girl was already handling the mother’s hair when her sister joined but there was a sort of confusion and they started fighting.

A collage of Funny Face, baby mama, and the twins. Photo credit: vanessa_nicole @therealfunnyface/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The twin sister fell on the ground in the process and the mother is heard calling out to them to stop fighting but they did not heed until they felt tired.

While kneeling on the floor, their little sister, Kimberly, went to each one of them to hug them and this is so adorable.

After their fight, the twin sisters came together to braid their mother’s hair again and this time they laughed with each other.

Many react to the twin’s video

Many people have admired the little girls and have reacted to the video.

Some found the behaviour of Kimberly so adorable that they have praised her for helping calm her sisters down after the fight.

Others have also praised Vanessa for being a good mother and inculcating good values in her children.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Funny Face and baby mama saga

Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole are currently not an item after the birth of their third daughter, Kimberly.

There have been accusations and counter-accusations between the two that even led to the actor threatening to kill her and the kids.

He was consequently arrested by the Ghana Police for his threat, and later, Funny Face was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

YEN.com.gh also published 9 beautiful photos of Vanessa for which reason Funny Face probably cannot get her off his mind.

