Ghanaian celebrities, just like other stars of the world, seem to be prone to marital troubles and divorces

Over the years, there have been a number of celebrity marriages that have ended, in some cases, under scandalous circumstances

YEN.com.gh brings details of some of these celebrity marriages which lasted for very short periods of time

Celebrities, sports, music, movie stars, and other entertainers, across the world, may seem to have it all in life. But one thing which often tends to be problematic is marriage.

Often we may hear news of celebrities' marriages ending in relatively short periods, even though marriage is expected to last the lifetime of the two partners.

In Ghana, the situation is not different. There have been a number of marital troubles involving some of the favourite stars in the country.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the shocking celebrity divorces that have happened in Ghana.

1. Kyeiwaa (Rose Mensah) (4 days):

Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa, known in private life as Rose Mensah, got involved in a marriage scandal in 2015.

A man she married, Daniel Osei, turned out to have a wife already. Barely four days after the ceremony, Kyeiwaa divorced Osei.

She relocated to the United States and has since got married to Michael Kissi Asare in a posh wedding ceremony.

2. Afia Schwarzenegger (almost 1 year):

Comedienne Afia Schwar got married to Lawrence Abrokwa at a wedding held in South Africa in October 2016.

Before their first anniversary, the couple had separated. Abrokwa caught Schwar in bed and leaked a video online leaving the marriage all but ended.

Their divorce was officially granted in 2020.

3. Funny Face (1 year):

Comic actor Funny Face married police officer Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim in November 2014.

But the two divorced just a little over one year of marriage under messy circumstances. Funny Face confirmed the divorce in July 2016 saying it had happened seven months before his post.

4. Xandy Kamel (almost 2 years):

Actress Xandy Kamel got married to sports presenter Kaninja in May 2020 in a well-publicised ceremony.

But a few months after their first anniversary, rumours of a breakup surfaced. Xandy confirmed the breakup in October.

5. Emelia Brobbey (2 years):

Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey was once married to Dr Kofi Adu Boateng, the owner of End Point Homeopathy Clinic.

Their wedding came off in 2010 but it ended after two years.

6. Chris Attoh (almost 3 years):

Handsome actor Chris Attoh married Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite on Valentine's Day in 2015 after earlier meeting on the set of a movie.

But four months to their third anniversary, the two broke. The two have a son together.

Chris Attoh remarried in 2018. His wife, an American called Bettie Jennifer passed away in tragic circumstances in 2019.

7. Juliet Ibrahim (4 years):

The marriage between actress Juliet Ibrahim and Kantanka Automobile CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr in 2010 was one which was considered as a lovely union.

But it did not stand the test of time as the two parted ways in June 2014. They had one son called Jayden.

8. Kwabena Kwabena (7 years):

Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena may be a master when it comes to the delivery of love songs. But seems not to have mastered the art when it comes to his personal life.

Kwabena Kwabena has been married and divorced twice. His second marriage, with Abena Owusuaa, happened in 2010 and ended in 2017.

9. Jackie Appiah (7 years):

Star actress Jackie Appiah married Peter Agyemang, the father of her only son Damien, in 2005.

Reports suggest that Jackie and Peter became estranged after three years of marriage but they officially got divorced in 2012.

10. Abeiku Santana (7 years):

In 2012, Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana got divorced from his then wife, Margaret. The two had been married for seven years.

Santana has since remarried. His current wife, Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey, has been married to him for close to nine years now.

While there are loads of other celebrity divorces, it is worthy to note that this article only considered marriages that ended in less than 10 years after the wedding.

Meanwhile, it has not only been gloom and divorce for Ghanaian celebrities who get married as some have succeeded.

Despite all the odds, a number of Ghanaian stars have been able to sustain their marriages for long periods which are commendable.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of such marriages which have stood the test of time.

