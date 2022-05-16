Ghanaian Actor, Politician and Farmer, John Dumelo and Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson have sparked a stir with a video of themselves cozying up in each other's arms

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo recorded the video while Yvonne leaned in figuring out whether it was a video or photo being taken

Many people have shared mixed reactions, as some criticised Mr Dumelo since he is a married man

Ghanaian Actor, Politician and Farmer, John Dumelo and Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson have once again been at the receiving end of mixed reactions on social media with a newly released video.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelixdotcom, Mr Dumelo is seen sitting down holding unto Yvonne Nelson's waist as she leaned into the camera.

Yvonne was not sure whether it was a video or picture being taken. She asked Mr Dumelo:

What is this? Is it a photo?

He responded saying it was a video. However, Yvonne was still not certain whether it was a video or not. She replied saying:

I never knew. No, I swear.

In shock, Mr Dumelo replied saying, "Really?" and went on to give Yvonne a kiss on the cheek.

Fans react to John Dumelo giving Yvonne Nelson a kiss

The video has triggered mixed reactions from fans. While some disapprove of the two sharing a kiss, others are taking it lightly since they believe it is to promote Yvonne Nelson's upcoming movie, Fifty Fifty.

serwaabonsuqueenda:

Why always in Accra @yvonnenelsongh kumasi people too dey oooo, you for premier some in kumasi please

hellovybes_:

Those of you commenting nu what if Yvonne is relating to Dumelo errr ana mose me bodaam

evelynopokubroni:

So some of you can’t do this with your friends so you see someone doing this with their friend means they don’t respect their wife? get yourself real good friends and you’ll know this has nothing to do with being disrespectful to your spouse

kay_richhie:

You still get vacancy for this movie job?

jamieking0400:

Don’t care if it’s for a movie, this is kinda disrespectful to the wife

jubella_berries:

Those saying he is married nu, even do the worst of this ooo okay I came in peace ✌️ enjoy your day

boahemaasdelicacies:

Just a peg oooo and it s normal. Leave the wife alone . Are they chopping themselves?

evans_brown_8:

Masa you’re married respect your wife. If it was your wife doing this, derr you’ll see the I know my right men saying dem chop am. We all know you don chop am finish now you off the market

vicencia_sarfo:

Ei....heartbreak Anniversary...

jessica_lele_johnson:

Love this friendship

berthrinef:

John's wife is a strong woman oo

ghanagospelsongs_

Strategic movie promo.. they are smart, but why are people bleeding over this small kiss?

uniqqueens:

Eiiii Ghana our mind is full up with negativities. anyway it's not our fault if your parents have never told you they love you

linda_dery_:

I admire der friendship

akosua_fonwaa:

Mede3 it’s nice awww, the bad boys vibes kills me

Source: YEN.com.gh