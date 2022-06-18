Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo, had a photo of her go viral where she had a protruding stomach which looked like she was expecting

However, she came out to debunk the pregnancy rumours and disclosed that her protruding stomach was as a result of she eating banku and okro

Many people have made fun of her fake baby bump and called it banku baby, while others doubt her explanation

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has debunked pregnancy rumours circulating the media.

She addressed the rumours in a post on her Instagram page, where she said someone close to her drew her attention to the fake news going round about her pregnancy status.

Akuapem Poloo got people talking on social media after a photo shoot of her with a protruded stomach went viral.

According to Akuapem Poloo, her stomach looked that way because she had eaten heavily prior to the shoot. She disclosed that the protruding stomach was as a result of her eating some banku and okro.

She noted that she would be happy to get pregnant again but at the right time.

Addressing the rumour in an Instagram post, she said:

So someone pulled my attention on a news going around that I’m pregnant eeeii in this picture I finished Banku with okro oo before doing the shoot please I’m not pregnant wai I wish tho and I receive it but at the right time God’s own time ‍♀️

Many people react to pregnancy rumours

bella.domfeh:

Well banku would digest... This roundness deɛ

alymona_raq:

Ooo My sweet polo you love food too much, but the bump suits you anyway

hennycollectionz:

Wombbb watcherr

jeddywalker_:

You’re a foodie like me

nhanha_yaa_june:

Someone once said they’ll call the baby "banku baby"

kuami.phame:

Eyy banku effect buei

airleangorgeous1:

Na banku make you stomach big like this

