Kyekyeku, in an interview with Zionfelix, has praised Lil Win for influencing his acting career

The comic actor denied claims that he is imitating Lil Win's acting skills in his own movies

Kyekyeku said that he looked up and took inspiration from veteran actors in the film industry

Ghanaian comic actor Kyekyeku has spoken about his admiration for veteran actor Lil Win and the influence he has had on his acting career.

Comic actor Kyekyeku says he is inspired by Lil Win and other Ghanaian movie veterans. Photo source: @officialkyekyeku @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Kyekyeku praises Lil Win

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, actor Kyekyeku was asked to address rumours that he was copying Lil Win's acting skills in his movies.

In response, the young protégé of Dr Likee denied the rumours and revealed his admiration for Lil Win and other veteran actors, whose influence shaped his acting career.

Kyekyeku explained that he took inspiration from Lil Win and other actors who had come before him in the movie industry, hoping to reach their level someday in his career.

"Every veteran in the movie industry started from where I am now. As a newcomer, you have to look up to the veterans. We watched them pave the way for us, so we take inspiration from our elders."

The actor also denied other rumours that he comes from an affluent background. Kyekyeku claimed that he is not from a financially stable home but is working hard to become successful in his own right.

He also stated that he wears only the clothes he can afford and is not interested in living beyond his means and imitating many Ghanaian celebrities, who live flamboyant lifestyles in public.

Below is the video of Kyekyeku addressing rumours of copying Lil Win's acting skills:

Kyekyeku plans to continue schooling after NOVDEC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekyeku emphasised the importance of education and disclosed that he planned to further his education at the university level and attain degrees.

The actor added that he would have to rewrite the English Language subject during the November/December examination (NOVDEC) to achieve his dream of becoming an educational scholar.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh