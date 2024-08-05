Actor and politician John Dumelo displayed his humble side when he bought nkosua ne meko from a seller on the University of Ghana campus

Actor and politician John Dumelo was spotted buying the famous Ghanaian snack, nkosua ne meko, at the University of Ghana, Legon campus.

The actor who is vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) displayed his humble side when he stopped a nkosua ne meko seller and bought from her.

In the caption of the photo he shared on his X account, he noted that he bought more than one since that was needed to satisfy him.

"Kosua ne meko…one is never enough."

Meanwhile, Mr Dumelo has been embarking on an intensive campaign on the UG campus where he offers free tutorials and fixes their hostel issues, among other matters.

Reactions to the photo of John Dumelo buying nkosua ne meko

Many people in the comment section shared their experience with buying nkosua ne meko when hungry and how they would end up buying as many as 10.

Others also wondered how many John Dumelo bought since he talked about one not being enough to satisfy his cravings.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the viral photo:

@natioonn said:

"If you’re hungry paa and there’s money on you, if you don’t take care you will eat like 10 Walahi"

@vicewrlds said:

"You’ll end up eating like 8 eggs if you don’t sack the woman"

@joshh_dev said:

"John Dumelo buys egg with pepper like a common ghanaian 🙈👍🏾"

@HyperGist_ said:

"Reason why I don’t even buy. I’d end eating like 5 to 7. That’s not healthy bro. 😂"

@metamorfos28 said:

"Anytime I buy one, I run away from the seller before I eat it, else trouble will come 🤣"

Dumelo embarked on door-to-door campaign

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo is posied in his quest to become the next Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

A video of him embarking on a door-to-door campaign in his bid to convince his constituents has surfaced online.

Social media users who commented on the video have wished him the best of luck in his endeavours.

