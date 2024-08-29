Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has called out the Reagan Osei Bonsu-led administration over the renovation of the Limann Hall Reading Room

In an interview on TV3, the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate said he had CCTV footage of the Limann Hall execs coming to his office at almost midnight to plead for funds to renovate the hall's Reading Room

This comes after the JCR president Reagan released a statement debunking Mr Dumelo's claims of him helping with the renovation

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has opened up about the statement released by the University of Ghana Limann Hall executives regarding him not being the core personality who renovated the hall's Reading Room.

John Dumelo opens up about the Limann Hall Reading Room renovation saga. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo reacts to Limann Hall Reading Room saga

In an exclusive interview with Roland Walker, Mr Dumelo addressed the controversy, stating that the Limann Hall executives approached him at his office close to midnight to plead for funds to renovate the Reading Room.

In the video, he said he had proof and that the CCTV cameras in his office captured the moment the Limann Hall executives walked into his office to speak to him on July 29, 2024.

"I can confidently tell you that I have CCTV footage of the Limann executives coming to my office at almost midnight on the 29th of July to come and ask me for support."

Details of the Limann Hall Reading Room saga.

Speaking with all seriousness, the Mr Dumelo, who is vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat, called out the Limann Hall execs, saying that he had proof of Reagan Osei Bonsu and his followers walking into his office to beg him for funds to renovate the Reading Room.

Despite being disappointed by the situation, he said he would not release the footage to the public.

I have CCTV footage of Reagan. I have CCTV footage of the four of them who came to my office to beg me and ask me to help them renovate. I have CCTV footage of them coming a week after to my office to come and ask me for support. And so I do not want to release those footages."

Background story

This comes after John Dumelo, who has played an influential role in UG students' welfare, shared a video on social media on August 13, 2024, announcing that he and the Limann Hall executives helped renovate the Limann Hall Reading Room.

However, upon sharing the video on social media, JCR president Reagan Osei Bonsu released a statement trashing Mr Dumelo's claims. He described Mr Dumelo's online post as misleading.

He said the actor only donated 1.5 horsepower air conditioners, and this contribution was not solicited or recognised through any official invitation or acknowledgement.

John Dumelo announcing the Limann Hall Reading Room renovation.

Prince David Osei vouches for John Dumelo

YEN.com.gh reported that actor and staunch NPP man Prince David Osei pledged to campaign for fellow actor and politician John Dumelo to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

Explaining his decision, the actor called out the current MP representing the NPP, Honourable Lydia Alhassan, for being ungrateful after he campaigned for her the last time.

Prince choosing an NDC side over his NPP side generated a huge buzz on social media as many people referred to his antics as stomach politics.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh