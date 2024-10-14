Actress Gloria Sarfo eulogised dancehall musician Shatta Wale for opening the way for Ghanaian musicians to know their worth

In a conversation inside the Asempa FM studio, she noted that the dancehall musician risked his brand to make that happen

Many people applauded the actress for her kind words, while others noted that she spoke the truth in the video

Actress Gloria Sarfo has urged Ghanaian musicians to appreciate dancehall musician Shatta Wale for charging huge rates for shows.

Gloria Sarfo applauds Shatta Wale's influence

Inside the studio of Accra-based radio station Asempa FM, Gloria Sarfo noted that Shatta Wale has had an impact on the Ghanaian music industry.

She further stated that all musicians must express their appreciation to the SAFA Album hitmaker because it was through him that they could demand high rates from show promoters.

"I think the musicians need to really say thank you to him. Today they can mention exorbitant rates. He started it," she said.

In an ongoing discussion in the Asempa FM studio, the star actress of the Showmax Original movie series, Eno, noted that Shatta Wale sacrificed his brand to ensure that Ghanaian musicians were valued by show promoters.

"Shatta sacrificed his brand. He risked his brand to do that," she emphasised in the video.

Gloria Sarfo eulogises Shatta Wale.

Reactions to Gloria Sarfo's video

Many people in the video's comment section applauded Gloria Sarfo, noting that she only spoke facts about Shatta Wale in the video.

Below are the reactions:

@0nly1playa said:

"she’s stating undiluted faxxs"

@OfficialBigkay said:

"Gh Musicians didn’t know their value until Shatta stepped in. He started charging high for shows, and now many upcoming artists in Ghana are millionaires. That’s pure influence."

@blessmanbuzz said:

"She’s making sense aaii"

@charllycolegh said:

"She didn’t lie. Shatta should be that guy"

Pope Skinny praises Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Pope Skinny and dancehall musician Shatta Wale settled their differences after their much-publicised fallout in 2019.

In a viral interview, the rapper expressed regret that their friendship turned sour and led to the acrimonious breakup.

He eulogised Shatta Wale, whom he described as the one who taught him self-confidence and how to better his finances by saving money.

