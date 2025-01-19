50 best movies for middle schoolers and classroom-appropriate

Finding the perfect movies for middle schoolers can be a delightful challenge. Films that strike the right balance of fun, adventure and valuable lessons resonate the most at this age. From heartwarming tales of friendship to thrilling adventures, these movies keep young minds entertained while sparking curiosity, laughter, and meaningful life lessons.

Coco (L), Twilight (M) and Zootopia (R) are among the best movies for middle schoolers. Photo: @moviesrendezvousofficial, @DisneyinAfrica and @FlickerCinema on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

When creating this list of the best movies for middle schoolers, we used data from IMDb and audience reviews on the top-rated films at the time of writing. The list is written in descending order from the highest IMDb rating to the lowest.

Best movies for middle schoolers

Middle schoolers are often curious, social, and navigating a time of personal growth. They start developing a stronger sense of identity, forming deeper friendships, and facing more complex social situations and challenges. Here is a great list to choose from.

Movie name IMDb rating Back to the Future 8.5 Coco 8.5 Up 8.3 Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.1 Inside Out 8.1 Hachi: A Dog's Tale 8.1 Zootopia 8.0 The Princess Bride 8.0 Pride & Prejudice 7.8 Cast Away 7.8 Puss and Boots: The Last Wish 7.8 October Sky 7.8 The Notebook 7.8 The Sandlot 7.8 Remember the Titans 7.8 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 7.7 The Lego Movie 7.7 The Mitchells vs. the Machines 7.6 Freedom Writers 7.6 Secondhand Lions 7.5 The Greatest Showman 7.5 Rudy 7.5 Queen of Katwe 7.4 Crazy, Stupid, Love 7.4 A Walk to Remember 7.3 Woman in Gold 7.3 Cars 7.3 Pitch Perfect 7.1 Mean Girls 7.1

1. Back to the Future (1985)

IMDb rating: 8.5

Runtime: 1h 56m

Michael J. Fox stars as Marty, a teen who travels back in time with a quirky scientist. Amid adventure and comedy, he faces the awkward challenge of avoiding his mom's crush on him—a timeless, entertaining classic.

2. Coco (2017)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Runtime: 1h 45m

Coco tops the list of movies for middle school art class. Young Miguel is passionate about music in this heartwarming tale, but his family forbids it due to a tragic past. Miguel's adventure begins on the Day of the Dead when he's whisked to the Land of the Dead.

3. Up (2009)

IMDb rating: 8.3

Runtime: 1h 36m

This heartwarming Pixar film tells the story of Carl, who sets off on an unexpected adventure with a young boy, Russell. Amid laughter and tears, it reminds viewers to cherish loved ones, pursue dreams, and embrace new adventures. Life's dull moments often hold the most precious memories.

4. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Runtime: 2h 23m

Blacksmith Will Turner joins forces with the quirky pirate "Captain" Jack Sparrow to rescue Elizabeth Swann, the governor's daughter and his beloved, from Jack's former crew of pirates, who were cursed to live as the undead.

5. Inside Out (2015)

IMDb rating: 8.1/ 10

Runtime: 1h 35m

Inside Riley's mind, her personified emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust—shape her world. When Riley's life takes a turn with a move to a new city, Joy and Sadness get lost in her mental landscape. They must find their way back to help Riley regain emotional balance.

6. Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

IMDb rating: 8.1/ 10

Runtime: 1h 33m

On his way home, Professor Wilson finds a lost Akita puppy. Despite his wife’s objections, Hachi wins over the family and becomes Parker’s devoted companion. As their bond strengthens, a touching relationship develops between them.

7. Zootopia (2016)

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Runtime: 1h 48m

In this vibrant animal city, Zootopia, animals lead human-like lives. A determined rabbit from a small town joins the police force and lands a big case—a string of kidnappings. She pairs up with a sly fox to crack the mystery and save the city. With humour and heart, their journey is one of teamwork and trust.

8. The Princess Bride (1987)

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Runtime: 1h 38m

In this modern fairy tale, Buttercup, about to marry Prince Humperdink, believes her true love, Wesley, is dead. But before her wedding, she is kidnapped, setting off an adventurous journey to reunite with her lost love.

9. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Runtime: 2h 9m

Sparks fly when lively Elizabeth Bennet crosses paths with the wealthy and proud Mr Darcy. Despite his reluctance, Mr. Darcy falls for Elizabeth, a woman considered beneath his social class. Can they both overcome their pride and prejudice to find love?

10. Cast Away (2000)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Runtime: 2h 23m

Tom Hanks stars as Chuck Noland, a workaholic stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. He struggles to survive but never loses hope of returning home. The film emphasises resilience and the importance of pausing to enjoy life, even amid unimaginable challenges.

11. Puss and Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Runtime: 1h 42m

Puss and Boots movie is fascinating and one of the best tween movies in the theatre. Puss in Boots, realising his love for adventure has cost him eight of his nine lives, embarks on a grand quest to reclaim them by seeking the legendary Last Wish.

12. October Sky (1999)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Runtime: 1h 48m

The film revolves around a group of young kids, led by Homer, who dream of exploring space. Inspired by the launch of Sputnik, Homer and his friends try to spot the satellite while navigating his home life and his passion for becoming a rocket scientist.

13. The Notebook (2004)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Runtime: 2h 3m

An older man reads to a woman who has dementia a tale about two young lovers—lovers whose romantic relationship is jeopardised by the gap between their social classes.

14. The Sandlot (1993)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Runtime: 1h 41m

The Sandlot tells the story of Scotty Smalls, a young boy who moves to a new neighbourhood and joins a local baseball team. Under the leadership of Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez, the team bonds over their love for the game and as they face exciting challenges as baseball players.

15. Remember the Titans(2000)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Runtime: 1h 53m

1971 football was at the heart of life in Alexandria, Virginia. However, when the school board merged an all-Black high school with an all-white one, the community's passion for football faced a significant challenge. This is one of the good movies for 9-12-year-olds, teaching lessons on teamwork and unity.

16. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Runtime: 2h 32m

Embark on the magical journey that began it all. A young boy discovers he's a wizard and steps onto Platform 9 3/4 to enter Hogwarts, a school filled with enchantments and mysteries. With his newfound powers, he's set for adventures that will change his life forever.

17. The Lego Movie (2014)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Runtime: 1h 40m

An ordinary Lego man embarks on a thrilling adventure, learning that everyone can be unique. The story emphasises individuality, teamwork, and positivity while delivering humour and heartfelt moments. It's a celebration of creativity and believing in oneself.

18. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Runtime: 1h 54m

This animated gem blends a chaotic family road trip with a hilarious sci-fi apocalypse. Packed with stunning visuals, witty humour, and lovable robots, it bridges the gap between tech-savvy kids and their analogue-loving parents.

19. Freedom Writers (2007)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Runtime: 2h 3m

In this inspiring film, Hilary Swank plays Erin Gruwell, a teacher at-risk in Los Angeles. The movie highlights education's power to overcome obstacles and shape brighter futures. Erin inspires her students to take control of their lives and believe in their potential.

20. Secondhand Lions (2003)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Runtime: 1h 49m

In Secondhand Lions, young Walter is sent to live with his eccentric great-uncles in rural Texas. Their unconventional lifestyle and stories of past adventures introduce Walter to a world of mystery, humour, and surprises, uncovering their fascinating past.

21. The Greatest Showman (2017)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Runtime: 1h 45m

The Greatest Showman celebrates the imagination of P.T. Barnum, who created the world-famous circus. The film showcases remarkable performers, dreams brought to life, and the magic of song and dance that binds it together in an unforgettable spectacle.

22. Rudy (1993)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Runtime: 1h 54m

Rudy is one of the best tween movies, showcasing determination and heart. It tells the story of Rudy Ruettiger, a young man with big dreams of playing football for Notre Dame. Despite numerous obstacles, he never gives up, inspiring others to believe in the power of perseverance.

23. Queen of Katwe (2016)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Runtime: 2h 4m

Mira Nair's inspiring film brings chess to life through the story of a Ugandan girl rising from poverty to compete in global tournaments. Featuring powerful performances by Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo, it's a heartfelt tale of determination and triumph.

24. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Runtime: 1h 58m

A middle-aged man's life significantly turns when his wife requests a divorce. To reclaim his masculinity, he turns to a new companion, Jacob, and learns how to attract women at bars.

25. A Walk to Remember (2002)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Runtime: 1h 41m

After Landon Carter, a teenager from North Carolina, gets into trouble, he is sentenced to complete community service, where he is paired with Jamie Sullivan, another local teen. This unexpected pairing leads to a transformation in Landon's life.

26. Woman in Gold (2015)

IMDb rating: 7.3/ 10

Runtime: 1h 49m

Woman in Gold is one of the perfect movies for middle school art class, blending history and creativity. It tells the true story of Maria Altmann, who fights to reclaim a Gustav Klimt masterpiece stolen during World War II.

27. Cars (2006)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Runtime: 1h 56m

Cars are among the numerous good movies for 9–12-year-olds at home. Lightning McQueen, a self-centred race car, ends up in Radiator Springs, a small town that teaches him life's values beyond fame and fortune. Through unexpected friendships, he learns humility and kindness.

28. Pitch Perfect (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Runtime: 1h 52m

A cappella groups battle it out in this witty, entertaining film. With catchy songs and clever humour, it's a delight even for those who don't usually enjoy musical movies.

29. Mean Girls (2004)

IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Runtime: 1h 37m

Mean Girls is a great movie for teens! It humorously explores high school life, friendships, peer pressure, and self-discovery. Its witty dialogue and relatable themes make it entertaining and insightful for teens navigating similar challenges.

30. Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story (2003)

IMDb rating: 7.1

Runtime: 1h 28m

Based on Liz Murray's life, this motivational film tells how a homeless girl defied the odds to attend Harvard. Through determination and hard work, Liz overcame her parents' struggles with addiction.

31. Turning Red (2022)

IMDb rating: 7.0/ 10

Runtime: 1h 40m

Mei Lee is navigating the challenges of adolescence, from school drama to parental expectations. But there's a twist—when overly excited, she transforms into a giant red panda! This heartfelt and hilarious story captures the highs and lows of growing up while exploring family bonds.

32. Cool Runnings (1993)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Runtime: 1h 38m

Based on a true story, Cool Runnings follows the journey of a Jamaican bobsled team aiming for the Winter Olympics. Led by a determined coach, they break stereotypes and face many challenges in pursuit of their Olympic dreams.

33. Late Night with the Devil (2023)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Runtime: 1h 33m

Late Night with the Devil is a suspenseful thriller featuring a fictional live television show in which a well-known host interviews a possessed child. As the night progresses, the host and his audience are drawn into a chilling situation.

34. Holes (2003)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Runtime: 1h 57m

A wrongly accused boy opts for a desert camp instead of jail, only to find himself digging holes under the watchful eye of a treasure-seeking warden. Based on Louis Sachar's bestseller, this adventure blends mystery and camaraderie.

35. Lemonade Mouth (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Runtime: 1h 43m

Lemonade Mouth is a must-be movie on the list of the best tween movies. In this popular movie, five high school students—Olivia, Wendall, Stella, Charlie, and Mo—cross paths in detention and decide to form a band, drawing inspiration from the lemonade vending machine stationed outside their detention room.

36. My Girl (1991)

IMDb rating: 6.9

Runtime: 1h 42m

My Girl is one of the best movies for middle school girls. It offers a heartfelt story about friendship, family, and growing up. It follows Vada, a curious and sensitive girl who navigates life's challenges while forming a special bond with her best friend, Thomas J.

37. Newsies (1992)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Runtime: 2h 1m

This movie is a musical inspired by the 1899 New York City newsboy strike. When young newspaper vendors are mistreated by their employers, they band together to demand change, only to face the harsh opposition of powerful businesses determined to maintain control.

38. A Cat in Paris (2010)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Runtime: 1h 10m

In Paris, a cat living a double life as a burglar's sidekick must step up to save Zoe, the little girl he lives with, after a dangerous gangster captures her. The story encourages teenagers to lead kind lives.

39. Good Boys (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Runtime: 1h 30m

Preteens preparing for their first party stumble into a series of grown-up misadventures. This edgy comedy balances crude humour with heartfelt moments, capturing the confusion of growing up.

40. The Parent Trap (1998)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Runtime: 2h 8m

Twins Annie and Hallie, separated at birth, discover each other at summer camp. They bond and devise a clever plan to reunite their estranged parents. This charming story showcases family, determination, and the power of sibling connection, with plenty of laughs along the way.

41. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Runtime: 2h 4m

If you're seeking a thought-provoking experience, The Day After Tomorrow is among the best movies for middle school science enthusiasts. This thrilling film dives into the dramatic effects of climate change, presenting a world where extreme weather events spiral out of control.

42. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Runtime: 1h 59m

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a heartwarming story about four best friends who stay connected despite being miles apart for the summer through a magical pair of pants. Each girl embarks on a personal journey, facing challenges, while the pants symbolise their bond.

43. 13 Going on 30 (2004)

IMDb rating: 6.3

Runtime: 1h 38m

Awkward Jenna's wish to skip her teen years comes true when she wakes up in her adult self's body. With Jennifer Garner's charming performance, this delightful movie explores life, love, and growing up with humour and heart.

44. 27 Dresses (2008)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Runtime: 1h 51m

27 Dresses is one of the best teen movies to watch when you're in the mood for a romantic comedy. The film follows Jane, a bridesmaid 27 times, who is caught between her unspoken feelings for her boss and her loyalty to her sister.

45. The Secret of Moonacre (2008)

IMDb rating: 6.0/ 10

Runtime: 1h 43m

This is one of the best tween movies. Maria receives a mysterious book of secrets from her father. She relocates to her uncle's Moonacre estate and discovers a family curse haunting the valley. With her inherited book, she is the only one who can uncover the truth and break the spell.

46. The Last Song( 2010)

IMDb rating: 6.0

Runtime: 1h 47m

This is one of the good movies for 9-12-year-olds. The Last Song is a heartwarming story about a rebellious teenage girl, Ronnie, who spends the summer with her father by the beach. She learns about love, forgiveness, and the power of change through music and family bonding.

47. The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

IMDb rating: 5.7/ 10

Runtime: 1h 34m

Follow a group of spirited girls who turn their babysitting gig into a summer camp despite a cranky neighbour's attempts to derail them. They navigate family troubles, health challenges, and budding crushes alongside the fun, making this '90s classic unforgettable.

48. Spy Kids (2001)

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Runtime: 1h 28m

In a role-reversal adventure, two siblings rescue their spy parents from danger. With creative action and family fun, this movie proves Robert Rodriguez's knack for storytelling.

49. One for the Money (2012)

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

Runtime: 1h 31m

Recently divorced and out of work, Stephanie Plum works at her cousin's bail bond company. Her first task leads her to track down a wanted local cop, who is also an old flame.

50. Twilight (2008)

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

Runtime: 2h 2m

Twilight is one of the best tween movies, blending romance, mystery, and fantasy. It follows Bella Swan’s love story with Edward Cullen, a vampire, amidst supernatural challenges and intense emotions.

What is the best movie for 13-year-old girls?

The best movie for a 13-year-old must be filled with humour, adventure, relatable characters, and positive messages about friendship, self-discovery, and resilience. Some of them include The Princess Diaries (2001), Brave (2012), Matilda (1996), and The Lego Movie (2014).

What is a good movie for middle school?

Middle schoolers enjoy movies with humour and life lessons. A good example is Inside Out, exploring emotions and personal growth.

Choosing the right movies for middle schoolers creates an opportunity to entertain and inspire. These films offer more than just fun—they shape creativity, values, and connections. Whether it's a laugh-out-loud comedy or a thought-provoking journey, the impact of these movies often stays with them long after the credits roll.

Yen.com.gh published an article on the best spy movie. Spy movies offer their audience a thrilling blend of intrigue, suspense, and action. Some of these movies include Inception, Apocalypse Now, and North by Northwest.

These films have heart-pounding actions, interesting plots, and unforgettable characters that will leave you glued to the screen. Find out more about these fascinating films in the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh