35 hot baseball players who are stealing bases and hearts this season

While talent and skill are unquestionably important for an athlete, other characteristics such as physical attributes, popularity, and media presence are essential in defining a player's "hotness." Discover the hottest baseball players of the season.

To compile a list of this season's hottest baseball players, we relied on official data from various internet sources, such as Ranker and other online sources. Factors considered include physical attributes, personality traits, and cultural or societal influences. Please note that beauty is subjective, and the players are presented in no particular order.

35 hot baseball players

Baseball isn't just about home runs and strikeouts—it's also home to some incredibly talented and attractive players. These athletes combine skill and charisma, captivating fans on and off the field. Here are some who would make the list of the hottest baseball players of all time.

Baseball player Team Max Kepler Minnesota Twins Kike Hernandez Los Angeles Dodgers Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals Javier Báez Detroit Tigers Francisco Lindor New York Mets Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies Aaron Judge New York Yankees Akil Baddoo Detroit Tigers George Springer Toronto Blue Jays Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres Gavin Lux Los Angeles Dodgers Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers

1. Max Kepler

Max Kepler reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on 7 June 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent

Full name: Maximilian Kepler-Różycki

Maximilian Kepler-Różycki Born: 10 February 1993

10 February 1993 Current team: Minnesota Twins

Max Kepler plays for the Minnesota Twins in Major League Baseball. Max was a member of Buchbinder Legionäre Regensburg in the Baseball-Bundesliga before joining the Twins. He is a left-handed batter and thrower. Max ranks among MLB's hottest baseball players.

2. Kike Hernandez

Enrique Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during the workout day before the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Full name: Enrique José Hernández González Jr.

Enrique José Hernández González Jr. Born: 24 August 1991

24 August 1991 Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Enrique Hernández is a free-agent skilled baseball utility player from Puerto Rico. He has formerly played for the Miami Marlins, the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox, and the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball. Enrique has played every central league position except catcher, with most of his career spent in the outfield and at second base.

3. Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Globe Life Field on 15 July 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Gene Weng

Full name: Christian Stephen Yelich

Christian Stephen Yelich Born: 5 December 1991

5 December 1991 Current team: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich is an MLB left fielder who represents the Milwaukee Brewers. He formerly played in Major League Baseball for the Miami Marlins. Christian began his MLB career with the Marlins in 2013 and was moved to the Brewers during the 2017-2018 offseason.

4. Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals is seen against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on 10 August 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Ed Zurga

Full name: Nolan James Arenado

Nolan James Arenado Born: 16 April 1991

16 April 1991 Current team: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado is a third baseman for the Major League Baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals. He is the first infielder to win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in all ten Major League Baseball seasons. Nolan began his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies in 2013 and was moved to the Cardinals before the 2021 season. He is one of the world's cutest baseball players.

5. Javier Báez

Javier Báez of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on 23 February 2024 in Lakeland, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Full name: Ednel Javier "Javy" Báez

Ednel Javier "Javy" Báez Born: 1 December 1992

1 December 1992 Current team: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez is a professional baseball shortstop from Puerto Rico who plays for the Detroit Tigers in Major League Baseball. He formerly played Major League Baseball with the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs. Javier began his MLB career in 2014 and spent eight years with the Cubs until moving to the Mets in 2021.

6. Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets looks on before Game Three of the Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on 8 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Elsa

Full name: Francisco Miguel Lindor Serrano

Francisco Miguel Lindor Serrano Born: 14 November 1993

14 November 1993 Current team: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor is a Major League Baseball shortstop from Puerto Rico who plays for the New York Mets. He formerly competed in MLB with the Cleveland Indians. Lindor, born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, started playing baseball at a young age and relocated to Florida with his family when he was twelve.

7. Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies looks on before the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on 12 July 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Luke Hales

Full name: Kristopher Lee Bryant

Kristopher Lee Bryant Born: 4 January 1992

4 January 1992 Current team: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant is an acclaimed baseball 3rd baseman and outfielder for the Colorado Rockies in MLB. He formerly played Major League Baseball with the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs. Bryant played undergraduate baseball for the University of San Diego Toreros before entering the professional ranks.

8. Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during the workout day before the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on 24 October 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary DeCicco

Full name: Aaron James Judge

Aaron James Judge Born: 26 April 1992

26 April 1992 Current team: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge is an MLB outfielder who represents the New York Yankees. He is a two-time American League (AL) Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) winner and six-time MLB All-Star. Aaron established the AL record for the most significant number of home runs in a season with 62, breaking Roger Maris' 61-year record.

9. Akil Baddoo

Akil Baddoo of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on 23 February 2024 in Lakeland, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Full name: Akil Neomon Baddoo

Akil Neomon Baddoo Born: 16 August 1998

16 August 1998 Current team: Detroit Tigers

Akil Baddoo is a US-based Major League Baseball outfielder representing the Detroit Tigers. In the 2016 MLB draft, Akil was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2nd round after graduating from high school. He played in the Twins' rookie levels for two seasons before joining the Class A Cedar Rapids Kernels for the 2018 campaign.

10. George Springer

George Springer looks on from the dugout against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fourth inning on 7 June 2024 at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Full name: George Chelston Springer III

George Chelston Springer III Born: 19 September 1989

19 September 1989 Current team: Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer is an outfielder with the Major League Baseball (MLB) Toronto Blue Jays. He spent his entire career with the Houston Astros from 2014 to 2020. George has played predominantly in the right and centre field.

11. Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Houston Astros on 18 September 2024 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Photo: Denis Poroy

Full name: Fernando Gabriel Tatís Medina Jr.

Fernando Gabriel Tatís Medina Jr. Born: 2 January 1999

2 January 1999 Current team: San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatís Jr. is a Dominican skilled baseball player who plays shortstop and right field for the San Diego Padres in MLB. He is a child of former Major League Baseball player Fernando Tatís Sr. Fernando began his MLB career in 2019.

12. Gavin Lux

Gavin Lux poses for a photo during the workout day before the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on 23 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Full name: Gavin Thomas Lux

Gavin Thomas Lux Born: 23 November 1997

23 November 1997 Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Gavin Lux plays second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball. He debuted in the main leagues in September of 2019. Gavin won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2024.

13. Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper reacts during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on 21 August 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Full name: Bryce Aron Max Harper

Bryce Aron Max Harper Born: 16 October 1992

16 October 1992 Current team: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper is a skilled baseball 1st baseman and outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball (MLB). He formerly played in Major League Baseball with the Washington Nationals.

14. Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom addresses the media at an introductory press conference at Globe Life Field on 8 December 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Ben Ludeman

Full name: Jacob Anthony deGrom

Jacob Anthony deGrom Born: 19 June 1988

19 June 1988 Current team: Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom is a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Texas Rangers. He formerly competed with the New York Mets. Jacob began his baseball career as a shortstop but was moved to pitcher during his final year at Stetson University.

15. Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor poses for a photo during the workout day before the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on 23 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Full name: Christopher Armand Taylor Jr.

Christopher Armand Taylor Jr. Born: 29 August 1990

29 August 1990 Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris Taylor is a utility player for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball. He formerly played for the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball. Taylor played college baseball for the Virginia Cavaliers. He was chosen in the 5th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball draft and made his first MLB appearance with the Mariners in 2014.

16. Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman looks on from the dugout during batting practice before Game 1 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Full name: Alexander David Bregman

Alexander David Bregman Born: 30 March 1994

30 March 1994 Current team: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman is a free-agent third baseman in the American professional baseball league. He has competed in MLB for the Houston Astros. Bregman became the initial high school player to earn the USA Baseball Player of the Year Award in 2010 while a sophomore at Albuquerque Academy.

17. D. J. LeMahieu

DJ LeMahieu looks on before the game against the New York Yankees at RingCentral Coliseum on 27 June 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Full name: David John LeMahieu

David John LeMahieu Born: 13 July 1988

13 July 1988 Current team: New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu is an experienced baseball infielder who plays for the New York Yankees. He has also played for the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs drafted David out of LSU in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB draft. He made his Major League debut for the Cubs in 2011 before being dealt to the Rockies before the 2012 season began.

18. Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts poses for a photo during the workout day before the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on 23 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Full name: Markus Lynn "Mookie" Betts

Markus Lynn "Mookie" Betts Born: 7 October 1992

7 October 1992 Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts is a shortstop and outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB. He formerly played in Major League Baseball with the Boston Red Sox. He has eight All-Star appearances, seven Silver Slugger Awards, six Gold Glove Awards, and three World Series championships. Betts was voted the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2018.

19. Trent Grisham

Trent Grisham looks on before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on 25 May 2024 in San Diego, California. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

Full name: Trenton Marcus Grisham

Trenton Marcus Grisham Born: 1 November 1996

1 November 1996 Current team: New York Yankees

Trent Grisham is a centre fielder with the New York Yankees in Major League Baseball (MLB). He formerly competed for the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers in Major League Baseball.

20. Kevin Kiermaier

Kevin Kiermaier poses for a photo during the workout day before the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on 23 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Full name: Kevin James Kiermaier

Kevin James Kiermaier Born: 22 April 1990

22 April 1990 Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Kevin Kiermaier is a retired professional baseball player from the United States who spent 11 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB), mainly with the Tampa Bay Rays. Kiermaier earned the Gold Glove Award for centre fielding players in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2023, along with the Platinum Glove Award in 2015. He is widely recognised for his outstanding defence.

21. Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs smiles at a press conference during Spring Training at Sloan Park on 28 February 2024 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo: Matt Dirksen

Full name: Cody James Bellinger

Cody James Bellinger Born: 13 July 1995

13 July 1995 Current team: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger is a US-born, skilled baseball outfielder and first baseman who plays for the Chicago Cubs in MLB. He formerly played in MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers picked Cody in the 4th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball draft, and he made his professional debut with the team in 2017.

22. Nick Maton

Nick Maton poses for a portrait during photo day at Ed Smith Stadium on 21 February 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Full name: Nicholas Maton

Nicholas Maton Born: 18 February 1997

18 February 1997 Current team: Norfolk Tides

Nicholas Maton is a utility player for the Chicago White Sox. He formerly played for the Phillies, Tigers, and Orioles in MLB. The Phillies selected him in the 7th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft, and he made his major league debut in 2021.

23. Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton poses for a photo during the workout day before the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on 24 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary DeCicco

Full name: Giancarlo Cruz Michael Stanton

Giancarlo Cruz Michael Stanton Born: 8 November 1989

8 November 1989 Current team: New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton is a designated hitter and outfielder for the New York Yankees in MLB. He formerly competed in Major League Baseball for the Florida/Miami Marlins. Stanton is a right-handed batter and thrower.

24. J. D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez in action against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on 27 April 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jim McIsaac

Full name: Julio Daniel Martinez

Julio Daniel Martinez Born: 21 August 1987

21 August 1987 Current team: New York Mets

Martinez is a free-agent outfielder and designated hitter in the American professional baseball league. He has competed in MLB with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez debuted in Major League Baseball in 2011. He throws and bats with his right hand.

25. James McCann

James McCann poses for a portrait during photo day at Ed Smith Stadium on 21 February 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Full name: James Thomas McCann

James Thomas McCann Born: 13 June 1990

13 June 1990 Current team: Baltimore Orioles

James McCann is a free-agent catcher in the American Professional Baseball League. In MLB, he has spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets.

26. Sandy Alcántara

Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins looks on before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at LoanDepot Park on 8 June 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rich Storry

Full name: Sandy Alcántara Montero

Sandy Alcántara Montero Born: 7 September 1995

7 September 1995 Current team: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcántara is a Dominican skilled baseball pitcher who plays for the Miami Marlins. He formerly played for the St. Louis Cardinals. Sandy debuted as an international free agent with the Cardinals in 2013 and made his Major League Baseball debut in 2017.

27. Randy Arozarena

Randy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on 21 August 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Full name: Randy Lia Arozarena González

Randy Lia Arozarena González Born: 28 February 1995

28 February 1995 Current team: Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena is a Major League Baseball (MLB) outfielder born in Cuba. He formerly played with the Tampa Bay Rays and the St. Louis Cardinals. Randy also played for Cuban minor teams and now represents Mexico in international baseball games.

28. Yandy Díaz

Yandy Diaz poses for a picture during Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day at Charlotte Sports Park on 18 February 2024 in Port Charlotte, Florida. Photo: Elsa

Full name: Yandy Díaz Fernández

Yandy Díaz Fernández Born: 8 August 1991

8 August 1991 Current team: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz, a Cuban-born skilled baseball player, plays 3rd base and first base for the Tampa Bay Rays in Major League Baseball. He formerly played in Major League Baseball with the Cleveland Indians.

29. Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on 20 February 2024 in Surprise, Arizona. Photo: Steph Chambers

Full name: José Adolis García Arrieta

José Adolis García Arrieta Born: 2 March 1993

2 March 1993 Current team: Texas Rangers

Adolis García is an experienced baseball outfielder from Cuba. He now plays for the Texas Rangers in MLB. He starred for the Yomiuri Giants in NPB, Tigres de Ciego de Ávila in the Cuban National Series, and the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB. García was recognised as the Major League Baseball All-Star in 2023 and 2021.

30. Harrison Bader

Harrison Bader looks on during batting practice before the game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on 23 July 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: Mary DeCicco

Full name: Harrison Joseph Bader

Harrison Joseph Bader Born: 3 June 1994

3 June 1994 Current team: New York Mets

Harrison Bader is a free-agent centre fielder in the American professional baseball league. He has previously competed for the New York Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals, the New York Mets, and the Cincinnati Reds in Major League Baseball.

31. Tyler O'Neill

Tyler O'Neill looks on during batting practice before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on 16 August 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Mitchell Layton

Full name: Tyler Alan O'Neill

Tyler Alan O'Neill Born: 22 June 1995

22 June 1995 Current team: Boston Red Sox

Tyler O'Neill is a skilled Canadian baseball outfielder who plays for the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB. He previously competed for the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals in Major League Baseball. Tyler has played for Canada in international competitions, capturing a gold medal during the 2015 Pan-American Games.

32. Christian Walker

Christian Walker looks on before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on 5 July 2024 in San Diego, California. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

Full name: Christian Dickson Walker

Christian Dickson Walker Born: 28 March 1991

28 March 1991 Current team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker is a free-agent first baseman in the American professional baseball league. He has previously competed in MLB for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Baltimore Orioles. Christian played collegiate baseball for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who earned the collegiate World Series in 2010 and 2011.

33. Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo poses for a photo during the workout day before the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on 24 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary DeCicco

Full name: Anthony Vincent Rizzo

Anthony Vincent Rizzo Born: 8 August 1989

8 August 1989 Current team: New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo is a free-agent first baseman in the American professional baseball league. He has played for the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres. The Boston Red Sox selected him with the sixth pick of the 2007 Major League Baseball draft, and he quickly rose through the company's minor league system.

34. Manny Machado

Manny Machado, #13 of the San Diego Padres, takes off his batting gloves during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

Full name: Manuel Arturo Machado

Manuel Arturo Machado Born: 6 July 1992

6 July 1992 Current team: San Diego Padres

Manny Machado is a third baseman and shortstop for Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres. He spent his childhood in Miami and attending Brito High School before being drafted third by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2010 MLB selection. Machado is a right-handed batter and thrower.

35. Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on 22 February 2024 in Clearwater, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Full name: Aaron Michael Nola

Aaron Michael Nola Born: 4 June 1993

4 June 1993 Current team: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola is a Major League Baseball pitcher who represents the Philadelphia Phillies. He was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and competed in baseball alongside his elder sibling, Austin. His dad, A. J., coached Nola's Little League till high school.

Who are the top single MLB players in 2024?

Some of the most outstanding individual players in Major League Baseball during the 2024 season are Bobby Witt Jr., Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Luis Arraez, Jarren Duran, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

