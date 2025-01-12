35 hot baseball players who are stealing bases and hearts this season
While talent and skill are unquestionably important for an athlete, other characteristics such as physical attributes, popularity, and media presence are essential in defining a player's "hotness." Discover the hottest baseball players of the season.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 35 hot baseball players
- 1. Max Kepler
- 2. Kike Hernandez
- 3. Christian Yelich
- 4. Nolan Arenado
- 5. Javier Báez
- 6. Francisco Lindor
- 7. Kris Bryant
- 8. Aaron Judge
- 9. Akil Baddoo
- 10. George Springer
- 11. Fernando Tatis Jr.
- 12. Gavin Lux
- 13. Bryce Harper
- 14. Jacob deGrom
- 15. Chris Taylor
- 16. Alex Bregman
- 17. D. J. LeMahieu
- 18. Mookie Betts
- 19. Trent Grisham
- 20. Kevin Kiermaier
- 21. Cody Bellinger
- 22. Nick Maton
- 23. Giancarlo Stanton
- 24. J. D. Martinez
- 25. James McCann
- 26. Sandy Alcántara
- 27. Randy Arozarena
- 28. Yandy Díaz
- 29. Adolis Garcia
- 30. Harrison Bader
- 31. Tyler O'Neill
- 32. Christian Walker
- 33. Anthony Rizzo
- 34. Manny Machado
- 35. Aaron Nola
- Who are the top single MLB players in 2024?
To compile a list of this season's hottest baseball players, we relied on official data from various internet sources, such as Ranker and other online sources. Factors considered include physical attributes, personality traits, and cultural or societal influences. Please note that beauty is subjective, and the players are presented in no particular order.
Baseball isn't just about home runs and strikeouts—it's also home to some incredibly talented and attractive players. These athletes combine skill and charisma, captivating fans on and off the field. Here are some who would make the list of the hottest baseball players of all time.
|Baseball player
|Team
|Max Kepler
|Minnesota Twins
|Kike Hernandez
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Christian Yelich
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Nolan Arenado
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Javier Báez
|Detroit Tigers
|Francisco Lindor
|New York Mets
|Kris Bryant
|Colorado Rockies
|Aaron Judge
|New York Yankees
|Akil Baddoo
|Detroit Tigers
|George Springer
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|San Diego Padres
|Gavin Lux
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Bryce Harper
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Jacob deGrom
|Texas Rangers
|Chris Taylor
|Los Angeles Dodgers
1. Max Kepler
- Full name: Maximilian Kepler-Różycki
- Born: 10 February 1993
- Current team: Minnesota Twins
Max Kepler plays for the Minnesota Twins in Major League Baseball. Max was a member of Buchbinder Legionäre Regensburg in the Baseball-Bundesliga before joining the Twins. He is a left-handed batter and thrower. Max ranks among MLB's hottest baseball players.
2. Kike Hernandez
- Full name: Enrique José Hernández González Jr.
- Born: 24 August 1991
- Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Enrique Hernández is a free-agent skilled baseball utility player from Puerto Rico. He has formerly played for the Miami Marlins, the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox, and the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball. Enrique has played every central league position except catcher, with most of his career spent in the outfield and at second base.
3. Christian Yelich
- Full name: Christian Stephen Yelich
- Born: 5 December 1991
- Current team: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich is an MLB left fielder who represents the Milwaukee Brewers. He formerly played in Major League Baseball for the Miami Marlins. Christian began his MLB career with the Marlins in 2013 and was moved to the Brewers during the 2017-2018 offseason.
4. Nolan Arenado
- Full name: Nolan James Arenado
- Born: 16 April 1991
- Current team: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado is a third baseman for the Major League Baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals. He is the first infielder to win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in all ten Major League Baseball seasons. Nolan began his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies in 2013 and was moved to the Cardinals before the 2021 season. He is one of the world's cutest baseball players.
5. Javier Báez
- Full name: Ednel Javier "Javy" Báez
- Born: 1 December 1992
- Current team: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez is a professional baseball shortstop from Puerto Rico who plays for the Detroit Tigers in Major League Baseball. He formerly played Major League Baseball with the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs. Javier began his MLB career in 2014 and spent eight years with the Cubs until moving to the Mets in 2021.
6. Francisco Lindor
- Full name: Francisco Miguel Lindor Serrano
- Born: 14 November 1993
- Current team: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor is a Major League Baseball shortstop from Puerto Rico who plays for the New York Mets. He formerly competed in MLB with the Cleveland Indians. Lindor, born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, started playing baseball at a young age and relocated to Florida with his family when he was twelve.
7. Kris Bryant
- Full name: Kristopher Lee Bryant
- Born: 4 January 1992
- Current team: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant is an acclaimed baseball 3rd baseman and outfielder for the Colorado Rockies in MLB. He formerly played Major League Baseball with the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs. Bryant played undergraduate baseball for the University of San Diego Toreros before entering the professional ranks.
8. Aaron Judge
- Full name: Aaron James Judge
- Born: 26 April 1992
- Current team: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge is an MLB outfielder who represents the New York Yankees. He is a two-time American League (AL) Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) winner and six-time MLB All-Star. Aaron established the AL record for the most significant number of home runs in a season with 62, breaking Roger Maris' 61-year record.
9. Akil Baddoo
- Full name: Akil Neomon Baddoo
- Born: 16 August 1998
- Current team: Detroit Tigers
Akil Baddoo is a US-based Major League Baseball outfielder representing the Detroit Tigers. In the 2016 MLB draft, Akil was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2nd round after graduating from high school. He played in the Twins' rookie levels for two seasons before joining the Class A Cedar Rapids Kernels for the 2018 campaign.
10. George Springer
- Full name: George Chelston Springer III
- Born: 19 September 1989
- Current team: Toronto Blue Jays
George Springer is an outfielder with the Major League Baseball (MLB) Toronto Blue Jays. He spent his entire career with the Houston Astros from 2014 to 2020. George has played predominantly in the right and centre field.
11. Fernando Tatis Jr.
- Full name: Fernando Gabriel Tatís Medina Jr.
- Born: 2 January 1999
- Current team: San Diego Padres
Fernando Tatís Jr. is a Dominican skilled baseball player who plays shortstop and right field for the San Diego Padres in MLB. He is a child of former Major League Baseball player Fernando Tatís Sr. Fernando began his MLB career in 2019.
12. Gavin Lux
- Full name: Gavin Thomas Lux
- Born: 23 November 1997
- Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Gavin Lux plays second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball. He debuted in the main leagues in September of 2019. Gavin won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2024.
13. Bryce Harper
- Full name: Bryce Aron Max Harper
- Born: 16 October 1992
- Current team: Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper is a skilled baseball 1st baseman and outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball (MLB). He formerly played in Major League Baseball with the Washington Nationals.
14. Jacob deGrom
- Full name: Jacob Anthony deGrom
- Born: 19 June 1988
- Current team: Texas Rangers
Jacob deGrom is a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Texas Rangers. He formerly competed with the New York Mets. Jacob began his baseball career as a shortstop but was moved to pitcher during his final year at Stetson University.
15. Chris Taylor
- Full name: Christopher Armand Taylor Jr.
- Born: 29 August 1990
- Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Chris Taylor is a utility player for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball. He formerly played for the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball. Taylor played college baseball for the Virginia Cavaliers. He was chosen in the 5th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball draft and made his first MLB appearance with the Mariners in 2014.
16. Alex Bregman
- Full name: Alexander David Bregman
- Born: 30 March 1994
- Current team: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman is a free-agent third baseman in the American professional baseball league. He has competed in MLB for the Houston Astros. Bregman became the initial high school player to earn the USA Baseball Player of the Year Award in 2010 while a sophomore at Albuquerque Academy.
17. D. J. LeMahieu
- Full name: David John LeMahieu
- Born: 13 July 1988
- Current team: New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu is an experienced baseball infielder who plays for the New York Yankees. He has also played for the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs drafted David out of LSU in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB draft. He made his Major League debut for the Cubs in 2011 before being dealt to the Rockies before the 2012 season began.
18. Mookie Betts
- Full name: Markus Lynn "Mookie" Betts
- Born: 7 October 1992
- Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts is a shortstop and outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB. He formerly played in Major League Baseball with the Boston Red Sox. He has eight All-Star appearances, seven Silver Slugger Awards, six Gold Glove Awards, and three World Series championships. Betts was voted the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2018.
19. Trent Grisham
- Full name: Trenton Marcus Grisham
- Born: 1 November 1996
- Current team: New York Yankees
Trent Grisham is a centre fielder with the New York Yankees in Major League Baseball (MLB). He formerly competed for the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers in Major League Baseball.
20. Kevin Kiermaier
- Full name: Kevin James Kiermaier
- Born: 22 April 1990
- Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Kevin Kiermaier is a retired professional baseball player from the United States who spent 11 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB), mainly with the Tampa Bay Rays. Kiermaier earned the Gold Glove Award for centre fielding players in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2023, along with the Platinum Glove Award in 2015. He is widely recognised for his outstanding defence.
21. Cody Bellinger
- Full name: Cody James Bellinger
- Born: 13 July 1995
- Current team: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger is a US-born, skilled baseball outfielder and first baseman who plays for the Chicago Cubs in MLB. He formerly played in MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers picked Cody in the 4th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball draft, and he made his professional debut with the team in 2017.
22. Nick Maton
- Full name: Nicholas Maton
- Born: 18 February 1997
- Current team: Norfolk Tides
Nicholas Maton is a utility player for the Chicago White Sox. He formerly played for the Phillies, Tigers, and Orioles in MLB. The Phillies selected him in the 7th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft, and he made his major league debut in 2021.
23. Giancarlo Stanton
- Full name: Giancarlo Cruz Michael Stanton
- Born: 8 November 1989
- Current team: New York Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton is a designated hitter and outfielder for the New York Yankees in MLB. He formerly competed in Major League Baseball for the Florida/Miami Marlins. Stanton is a right-handed batter and thrower.
24. J. D. Martinez
- Full name: Julio Daniel Martinez
- Born: 21 August 1987
- Current team: New York Mets
Martinez is a free-agent outfielder and designated hitter in the American professional baseball league. He has competed in MLB with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez debuted in Major League Baseball in 2011. He throws and bats with his right hand.
25. James McCann
- Full name: James Thomas McCann
- Born: 13 June 1990
- Current team: Baltimore Orioles
James McCann is a free-agent catcher in the American Professional Baseball League. In MLB, he has spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets.
26. Sandy Alcántara
- Full name: Sandy Alcántara Montero
- Born: 7 September 1995
- Current team: Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcántara is a Dominican skilled baseball pitcher who plays for the Miami Marlins. He formerly played for the St. Louis Cardinals. Sandy debuted as an international free agent with the Cardinals in 2013 and made his Major League Baseball debut in 2017.
27. Randy Arozarena
- Full name: Randy Lia Arozarena González
- Born: 28 February 1995
- Current team: Seattle Mariners
Randy Arozarena is a Major League Baseball (MLB) outfielder born in Cuba. He formerly played with the Tampa Bay Rays and the St. Louis Cardinals. Randy also played for Cuban minor teams and now represents Mexico in international baseball games.
28. Yandy Díaz
- Full name: Yandy Díaz Fernández
- Born: 8 August 1991
- Current team: Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz, a Cuban-born skilled baseball player, plays 3rd base and first base for the Tampa Bay Rays in Major League Baseball. He formerly played in Major League Baseball with the Cleveland Indians.
29. Adolis Garcia
- Full name: José Adolis García Arrieta
- Born: 2 March 1993
- Current team: Texas Rangers
Adolis García is an experienced baseball outfielder from Cuba. He now plays for the Texas Rangers in MLB. He starred for the Yomiuri Giants in NPB, Tigres de Ciego de Ávila in the Cuban National Series, and the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB. García was recognised as the Major League Baseball All-Star in 2023 and 2021.
30. Harrison Bader
- Full name: Harrison Joseph Bader
- Born: 3 June 1994
- Current team: New York Mets
Harrison Bader is a free-agent centre fielder in the American professional baseball league. He has previously competed for the New York Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals, the New York Mets, and the Cincinnati Reds in Major League Baseball.
31. Tyler O'Neill
- Full name: Tyler Alan O'Neill
- Born: 22 June 1995
- Current team: Boston Red Sox
Tyler O'Neill is a skilled Canadian baseball outfielder who plays for the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB. He previously competed for the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals in Major League Baseball. Tyler has played for Canada in international competitions, capturing a gold medal during the 2015 Pan-American Games.
32. Christian Walker
- Full name: Christian Dickson Walker
- Born: 28 March 1991
- Current team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker is a free-agent first baseman in the American professional baseball league. He has previously competed in MLB for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Baltimore Orioles. Christian played collegiate baseball for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who earned the collegiate World Series in 2010 and 2011.
33. Anthony Rizzo
- Full name: Anthony Vincent Rizzo
- Born: 8 August 1989
- Current team: New York Yankees
Anthony Rizzo is a free-agent first baseman in the American professional baseball league. He has played for the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres. The Boston Red Sox selected him with the sixth pick of the 2007 Major League Baseball draft, and he quickly rose through the company's minor league system.
34. Manny Machado
- Full name: Manuel Arturo Machado
- Born: 6 July 1992
- Current team: San Diego Padres
Manny Machado is a third baseman and shortstop for Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres. He spent his childhood in Miami and attending Brito High School before being drafted third by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2010 MLB selection. Machado is a right-handed batter and thrower.
35. Aaron Nola
- Full name: Aaron Michael Nola
- Born: 4 June 1993
- Current team: Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola is a Major League Baseball pitcher who represents the Philadelphia Phillies. He was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and competed in baseball alongside his elder sibling, Austin. His dad, A. J., coached Nola's Little League till high school.
Who are the top single MLB players in 2024?
Some of the most outstanding individual players in Major League Baseball during the 2024 season are Bobby Witt Jr., Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Luis Arraez, Jarren Duran, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Above are some of the hottest baseball players stealing bases and hearts this season. These athletes aren't only stealing bases and hearts with their tremendous athletic ability, appeal, and devotion to the game.
