Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah shared memorable moments she captured while filming the second season of Accra Stay by Plan

She showed the giant script, the exciting moments with the other cast of the movie series, and some scenes she filmed, among others

In the caption of the Instagram post, she shared details of where movie lovers could watch the second season of the film series

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has shared exciting behind-the-scenes footage from her filming movie series, Accra Stay by Plan.

Benedicta Gafah shares behind the scenes of the Accra Stay By Plan movie series. Image Credit: @empress_dictabee

Benedicta Gafah in Accra Stay by Plan

Benedicta took to her verified Instagram page to share memorable moments she captured while filming the second season of Accra Stay by Plan.

The videos and photos showed her spending quality time with the movie's cast and filming other scenes for the series.

In her first carousel post, she wore a green dress accentuating her figure. She struck a sultry pose while two other actors turned their heads in envy.

Benedicta looked beautiful in that photo as she wore heavy makeup that elevated her beauty, a curly frontal lace wig and high heels. That lovely photo was taken at a compound with colourful segmented houses, making the picture stand out.

The second slide of the counsel post was the Accra Stay by Plan movie series trailer. The third slide showed the ever-gorgeous Benedicta holding the giant book filled with the script for the movie series.

The last but one slide was taken from a scene the star actress filmed and it was a bedroom scene. The camera crew were seen setting up their equipment behind her in the photo.

The last slide showed her taking a selfie video with actress Kisa Gbekle and another cast of the movie series. They were seated on the floor when the memorable moment was taken.

Below is Benedicta's BTS footage of Accra Stay by Plan:

Details of Accra Stay by Plan series

In the Instagram post's caption, Benedicta noted that the second season was out and that movie lovers could stream it on DSTV Channel 150 and GoTV Channel 102 on Akwaaba Magic.

In her concluding message on her socials, the actress noted that movie lovers' evenings would be getting even better with the recently released hilarious Ghanaian movie series.

“Accra stay by plan season 2 has started airing on dstv channel 150 and gotv channel 102 @akwaabamagic. Your evenings just got better with this hilarious series. Enjoy yourselves 🥳."

Below is the Accra Stay by Plan trailer:

Source: YEN.com.gh