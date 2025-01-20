Lil Win has weighed in on the frenzy online after gifting his mum a new 12-bedroom house on her 80th birthday

Some fans criticised the new project's architectural design, saying the storey building was fitting to be a school instead of a mansion

The Kumawood star shared a snide remark as he proudly justified his achievement and gesture toward his 80-year-old mum

Ghanaian entertainer Lil Win has broken his silence about some criticisms regarding his ex Mimi and his mum's new 12-bedroom mansion.

Scores of friends and colleagues joined the Kumawood star during his mum's 80th birthday party when he outdoored the newly completed project.

Before the event, Lil Win spoke extensively with Poleeno Multimedia. The blogger discussed conversations about the Kumawood star's ex, Mimi.

Rumours about Lil Win and Mimi popped up following his wife's relocation abroad. While his wife has dismissed the rumours, the actor declined questions about his female colleague in his recent interview.

He swiftly directed the attention to his mum's new 12-bedroom mansion, which has received as much praise as criticism.

Some fans ridiculed the actor that he built a school and presented it as a mansion for his mum. In reaction to the criticism, Lil Win proudly established that he was unfazed by the comments, considering his humble beginnings.

The actor is known to have begun life in a modest living space. He couldn't hide his tears as one of his old friends recounted his humble beginnings in a small wooden single-room house.

His humble beginnings have influenced the actor's choice of investments. Recently, he established that he preferred to put his money into more valuable assets like schools and jobs which could benefit others more than splashing it on lavish houses.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's message to detractor

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win

Bella said:

"Because he is artist he changed the story fast eeii."

Frēdhø☆★• wrote:

"The school part is where I like."

e_mojhi remarked:

"Is it Kwaku Manu’s mansion he is saying it looks like a prison ? Asking for a friend 😂😂😂."

IGP[Osan Media Ba] shared:

"Diverting the interview 😂😂😂 🥰Mr smart man lil win."

NKB4LIFE 🔥 noted:

"Lil win trying to divert the topic that Okyena program no sunday😂😂😂."

Teflon reacted:

"Wisdom is working here. See how he diverted the question."

Nana Ama Sabbath added:

"Mansion bi koraa s3 prison ampa don't mind them ok 🤣🤣🤣."

Lil Win cries in front of his mum

Earlier, YEN.com.com reported that Lil Win burst into tears during the launch ceremony of his mum's new mansion at Kwamang in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti Region.

This was the second home gifted to his mum. In 2017, he presented an eight-bedroom house.

At the event, Lil Win couldn't hide his pride and had to be consoled by his close friends and relatives at the family gathering.

