Failed GWR cook-a-thon star, Chef Faila, touched many people with her powerful video celebrating Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama

The businessman celebrated his 54th birthday on January 29, 2025, and she wrote a touching caption to hail him

Birthday messages filled the comment section, while others loved the Ghanaian chef's Instagram post

Ghanaian Chef, Abdul-Razak Failatu, took to social media to eulogise wealthy Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, on his 54th birthday.

Chef Faila hails Ibrahim Mahama

In her birthday message to Mahama, she posted a video mentioning the qualities she admired about the astute businessman.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she wished him a happy birthday and went on to talk about how impactful he had been on her life.

"Happy Birthday Baba, Ibrahim Mahama."

Chef Faila, who failed her first Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt thanked Mahama for his words of encouragement and invaluable lessons that continue to shape her journey.

She noted that the guidance and wisdom of President Mahama's brother have been a cornerstone in her personal and professional growth.

"Your words of encouragement and invaluable lessons continue to shape my journey. Your unwavering guidance and wisdom have been a cornerstone in my personal and professional growth. Thank you for inspiring excellence every step of the way. May this year bring you immense happiness and success!"

The talented chef thanked the business mogul and showered the founder of Engineers and Planners with God's blessings.

"Thank you for all that you did for me and still doing. God bless you Sir! May your day be as rewarding and inspiring as the impact you’ve had on so many lives. Cheers Baba 🥂."

Reactions to Chef Faila's message to Mahama

Many social media users loved the birthday message Chef Faila posted on her Instagram page for Ibrahim Mahama.

Birthday wishes poured in the comment section of the post, with many people also eulogising the wealthy businessman.

Below are the lovely messages of Ghanaians to Mahama on his birthday:

barcel_abenarh said:

"Eiiii chef faila 😂😂😂don’t come to my office acting shy again😍😍😍😂."

my_empire_gh said:

"Faila and comedy 😃 😂😂😂 awww 😍."

afia_boahemaa_ said:

"Happy birthday sir I wish you long life and prosperity i always see you in my dreams I know I will meet you day."

aliceagumi4 said:

"God bless him till the day meet him @ibrahim_mahama_71."

Faila goes on vacation in Dubai

YEN.com.gh reported that Failatu Abdul-Razak, the Ghanaian chef who failed at her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt, took a trip to Dubai.

In a viral video she shared on Instagram, the chef visited a large aquarium but did not share the exact location in Dubai.

Chef Faila's review of the place featured cryptic messages aimed at fueling a Ghana Naija banter.

