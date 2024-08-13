Actress Nadia Buari got many people drooling over her beauty when she shared pictures of herself slaying a white top and jeans

She posed at the outdoor section of her plush mansion, and in the caption of the post, she left a motivational message to her fans

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the pictures, while others gushed over her plush mansion

Seasoned actress Nadia Buari flaunted her plush mansion in beautiful photos while showing off her fine curves in a top and jeans.

Nadia Buari flaunts fine curves

In the pictures she shared on social media, Nadia Buari showed off parts of the outdoors inside her plush mansion.

She rocked a beautiful outfit that accentuated her fine curves. She wore blue jeans paired with a white long-sleeved top.

The mother of five styled her look by wearing a pair of white heels designed with featherlike elements. Her hair was styled into goddess knotless braids, which she flipped in the pictures.

In the caption, she wrote a lovely motivational message saying,

"I don’t know who needs to hear this… but heal, so you can see that attention is not love, attachment is not connection and bare minimum is not effort."

Nadia Buari slaying in photos.

Reactions to Nadia Buari's photos

The comment section of Nada Buari's Instagram post was filled with compliments from fans who were talking about how beautiful she looked.

Others also loved her choice of song for the post and expressed satisfaction with the touching words she wrote in the caption.

The lovely reactions are below on Nadia's Instagram:

manix_king09 said:

""Damnnn you’re too foiine darling … are you single ..?? 🌹♥️🌹😁"

farid.anoi.5 said:

"😍😍😍 u look good but hey that's a jamming music give me some dance"

christ_alain_abelenguet said:

"Sweet baby Nadia. Always beautiful sweetie."

prachi_tehlan_09 said:

"Gorgeous looking 🤩🤩 princess 💘💘"

babacar.mbengue.716970 said:

"Bonjour la mignonne actrice jolie tresse ❤️❤️❤️"

muluyakarim said:

"😍❤️❤️ wow your so beautiful one"

Nadia Buari celebrated Stonebwoy's wife

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari wrote a sweet message celebrating musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, which got many people emotional.

In her message, she showered Dr Louisa with lovely compliments, such as calling her an amazing woman and praising her for being the force behind Stonebwoy's success in graduating from GIMPA.

Ghanaians in the comment section joined the star actress in celebrating Dr Louisa, while others talked about the advantages of marrying the right woman.

