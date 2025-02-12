A young Ghanaian TikToker known as Junior Lil Win has captured the attention of many social media users for his accurate imitation of the Kumawood actor

In the funny video, he dressed like Lil Win, and spoke like him, and did his signature walk in front of his school, Great Minds International School

Many people applauded him, while others tagged Lil Win in the comments to encourage him to give the young fan an acting role

Young Lil Win fan trends mimicking idol

Junior Lil Win has won the admiration of many social media users after posting a funny video on his official TikTok page.

The comic skit was recorded in front of Lil Win's school, Great Minds International School, where the young fan imitated Lil Win's signature walk and his voice.

Junior Lil Win's outfit

In the video, he dressed like Lil Win in one of his old trending movies. He wore a pair of black baggy knee-length shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt.

Junior Lil Win styled his look by wearing the Kumawood actor's signature suspenders, similar to how he used to wear them in the beginning stages of his acting career.

To complete his look, he wore a colourful pair of socks and oversized shoes and styled his look with bright pink dark sunglasses.

Reactions to Junior Lil Win mimicking idol

Many people applauded Junior Lil Win for his incredible imitation of his idol in the skit the young man posted on his TikTok page.

Others wondered whether he attended Great Minds International School since he recorded the skit in front of the institution's premises. The academy is owned by Lil Win.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the video

kidi885 said:

"Only the voice kills me oo. Eii God is wonderful 🙏🙏🥰🥰."

beauty said:

"They mostly look alike. I really like 👍."

Okese_1_officialGh said:

"The place where they are shooting the video is in front of Lil Win's school 🥰🥰."

King Sobolo said:

"Is he lip syncing Nkansa's voice or that's his own voice?"

~p🖤🦋🖤~ said:

"Voice mu photocopy 🤩🥰."

👻✝️MÎČHÃËŁ♻️☪️💙🇬🇭 said:

"I know say that school belongs to Lil Win is located in Kumasi right 🥰🙏🥰."

K.ė.n̈.d.r.i.c.k 🍑🇬🇭🇬🇧 said:

"Your boss Lil Win, he get plenty moves go search for it.. You're really trying."

Lil Win warns Prophet Kyei-Duah's clone

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win, in a video, gave a stern warning to the photocopy of his pastor, Prophet Kyei-Duah.

The celebrated actor sent strong warnings via social media platforms, telling him to refrain from the skit-making and image-tarnishing scenes in his videos.

Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their views on the words Lil Win spewed in the video, cautioning the clones from imitating his pastor.

