A fire has claimed the lives of a nurse from Kumasi South Hospital, Linda Agyemang, and her three children at Gyinyase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The family was trapped inside their three-bedroom house despite desperate rescue attempts by neighbours and passersby. The intensity of the flames made access to the building impossible.

Aftermath of fire that claimed the lives of a nurse and her three children at Gyinyase in the Asokwa Municipality. Source: Citi News

Source: Facebook

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday, leaving residents in shock. Firefighters arrived after being alerted and managed to extinguish the blaze, but the victims were found burnt beyond recognition in the bathroom.

Three other occupants of the house were rescued and are currently receiving treatment at Kumasi South Hospital.

The charred bodies were later transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for preservation. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Fire Service, DO II Peter Addai, confirmed the incident.

“At 44: 08 – 44: 32At 4:36 AM on 8 February 2025, we received a distress call reporting a fire at Gyinyase near Tubi hotel. We quickly dispatched our fire tenders to attend to the fire, when we got there the fire was wild alright so we called for a second attendant to help. We lost four people in that fire but the cause of the fire is still under investigation”

Source: YEN.com.gh