Media General broadcaster Naa Ashorkor shared a video on the struggles of preparing Ga kenkey, a famous Ghanaian delicacy

In the video, she tried her best to stir the kenkey dough in the large pot as she commended the food vendors who did this daily

Many people shared their views on Naa Ashorkor struggling to stir the pot of kenkey dough despite working out regularly

Multiple award-winning actress Naa Ashorkor shared a video of how Ga kenkey was prepared and the struggles involved in making the famous delicious meal.

Naa Ashorkor struggles with a big ladle as she prepares Ga kenkey. Image Credit: @naa_ashorkor

Source: Instagram

Naa Ashorkor struggles as she prepares kenkey

Naa Ashorkor took to her Instagram page to share a video of her learning how to prepare the delicacy at a kenkey house located in Accra.

In the video, she was seen stirring the kenkey dough on the fire with some difficulty as another seller looked on. Another kenkey seller saw the actress was struggling and decided to jump in.

After pre-cooking the corn dough, it was transferred into a large bowl, moulded into balls and covered with dried corn leaves before putting them to boil.

Sharing her experience in the caption of the Instagram post, Naa Ashorkor noted that preparing Ga kenkey was harder than it looked.

She said that stirring the dough in the large cast iron pot on the fire was not an easy task and applauded all the Ga kenkey sellers, known as komi tsemei.

"It’s a lot harder than it looks! This Aflata humbled me😅 Bless our komi tsemei," Naa Ashorkor wrote in the caption.

Below is the video of Naa Ashorkor preparing Ga kenkey:

Reactions to Naa Ashorkor cooking kenkey

Many people applauded the women who regularly prepare Ga Kenkey as a profession, noting that it was not an easy task.

Others were in awe that the seasoned media personality could not easily stir the pot of kenkey dough since she was known for lifting of heavy weights in the gym.

Below are the funny reactions of social media users to Naa Ashorkor preparing Ga kenkey:

roselyn_ngissah said:

"My favorite joint."

fellamakafui said:

"Eeii."

ebenezer.anang.89 said:

"Our Ga Kenkey Sellers are mighty women. The Aflata is no easy joke."

viviboateng said:

"Naa just found her kenkey plug! 😂."

ophlex said:

"This is harder than jumping ropes 😂😂."

mrr__josh said:

"Hope your waist is intact ooo cos aflata is not for the weak 😂😂😍."

anaafi_gyarteng said:

"You should organize the next gym session here."

Naa Ashorkor gets stuck under rocks

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that media personality Naa Ashorkor went on a hike and unfortunately got stuck between some rocks on the way.

The star actress recounted in a video that she decided to hike at Shai Hills and had a great time but things took a dramatic turn when she got stuck in a pit.

Many people were concerned about Naa Ashorkor's safety and her well-being after the hike, while others said they would never go on such an adventure.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh