The Top 20 fishing movies and TV shows to binge watch

Have you ever wanted to catch that trophy fish? Or do you love a fantastic story set against a breathtaking backdrop of water? This research delves into the realm of fishing movies and TV shows, revealing the must-see titles for every fisher or armchair explorer. Discover cinematic treasures that encapsulate the excitement of the pursuit and the splendour of nature.

Creating this list of the best fishing movies and TV shows entailed researching multiple websites, evaluating user reviews, IMDb ratings, and other considerations, such as critic reviews. The films are listed according to their IMDb ratings.

Top 20 fishing movies and TV shows

If you're an amateur fisher, fishing movies and TV shows can be an excellent way to polish your techniques. You may discover something new from actual trained professionals or learn about the most recent must-have gear before your next fishing adventure. Here are some of the best fishing movies and TV shows to binge-watch.

Movie/TV show IMDb rating/10 The Cove (2009) 8.4 Seaspiracy (2021) 8.1 Low & Clear (2012) 7.4 A River Runs Through It (1992) 7.2 Peculiarities of the National Fishing (1998) 7.2 Man's Favorite Sport? (1964) 7.1 Bait (2019) 7.1 Fisherman's Friends (2019) 7 The Old Man and the Sea (1958) 6.9 Luzzu (2021) 6.9 Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011) 6.8 Ondine (2009) 6.8 Mending the Line (2022) 6.7 Blue Miracle (2021) 6.6 The Deep (2012) 6.6 The Perfect Storm (2000) 6.5 Frozen Stupid (2008) 6.3 Diggers (2006) 6.3 Gone Fishing (2017) 6.1 Black Water (2007) 5.8

1. The Cove (2009)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Genres: Documentary, biography, crime, history

The Cove depicts local fishermen in Taiji, Japan, who conceal a heinous secret: the poaching and slaughter of dolphins. Activist Ric O'Barry, who taught dolphins for the Flipper TV series, teams up with the Ocean Preservation Society and filmmaker Louis Psihoyos to reveal the cruel technique, risking his life.

2. Seaspiracy (2021)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Genres: Documentary, adventure

Ali Tabrizi, a British filmmaker, directs and stars in Seaspiracy, a 2021 documentary movie about the environmental effects of fishing. The film investigates human impact on marine life and calls for an end to fish consumption.

3. Low & Clear (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Genres: Documentary, drama

Low and Clear reflects friendship and living amid the West's fading wilderness. It chronicles two previously close friends who reconnect for one final fly-fishing excursion. During their time together, they realise how much they have evolved and how their transformations now endanger their bond. Low & Clear is one of the best bass fishing movies to binge-watch.

4. A River Runs Through It (1992)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Genres: Drama

The plot revolves around Paul and Norman, two sons of a minister who lead different lives. While Norman is a distinguished professor, Paul discovers his passion for gaming. They connect over their shared love of fly fishing. A River Runs Through It is one of the best fly-fishing movies.

5. Peculiarities of the National Fishing (1998)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Genres: Comedy

According to Peculiarities of National Fishing, Lyova, a cheerful and kind woman, goes fishing with forester Kuzmich and General Ivolgin. However, they become disoriented in the middle of their journey and wind up in another country.

6. Man's Favorite Sport? (1964)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Genres: Comedy, romance

The film features Roger Willoughby, a famous sports fishing specialist. He has written books about the subject and is well-liked by his clients in Abercrombie and Fitch's sports goods department. The only difficulty is that he has never fished in his life. When the shop owner enters him into a fishing competition, chaos erupts.

7. Bait (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Genres: Drama

Martin Ward is a boatless cove fisherman. His sibling Steven has converted their dad's boat into a tourist craft, causing friction between the brothers. Martin has moved to the estate overlooking the lovely port since their childhood house has become a getaway for London money.

8. Fisherman's Friends (2019)

IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Genres: Comedy, drama, music

According to the film, a cynical London music producer overhears a singing group of ten Cornish fishermen on a stag weekend and believes they have a chance at a top-ten hit. The tricky part is persuading them that he is right and convincing them to sign up.

9. The Old Man and the Sea (1958)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Genres: Adventure, drama

According to the film, an elderly fisherman heads out to sea to practise his craft, as he has done his entire life. He hasn't had much luck recently, going nearly three months without a significant capture, while others catch one or two large marlins weekly. Many villagers mock him, and some think he's too old to fish anymore, but he still enjoys what he does.

10. Luzzu (2021)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Genres: Drama

A poor Maltese fisherman is tempted to trade in his wooden fishing boat and enter a black-market enterprise that is destroying the Mediterranean fish species and the daily lives of local people.

11. Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Genres: Comedy, drama, romance

According to the film, a sheikh seeks the assistance of Alfred, a fishery specialist, to begin salmon fishing in Yemen. Alfred and his collaborators overcame personal problems, local tensions, and even terrorism to complete the project.

12. Ondine (2009)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Genres: Drama, mystery, romance

Syracuse is a fisherman who stays with his daughter Annie, who suffers from kidney failure. One day, near the coast, he discovers a woman in a fishing net and misidentifies her as a mermaid, unknowingly believing she is a drug mule.

13. Mending the Line (2022)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Genres: Drama

According to the movie, a marine injured in Afghanistan gets transported to a V.A. clinic in Montana, where he encounters a Vietnam vet who trains him how to fly fish as a means of coping with his psychological and physical trauma.

14. Blue Miracle (2021)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Genres: Adventure, biography, drama, family

Blue Miracle features a guardian and his children who partnered with a washed-up boat captain to salvage their cash-strapped orphanage and triumph in a profitable fishing competition.

15. The Deep (2012)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Genres: Action, drama

Baltasar Kormákur's The Deep depicts the real-life survival tale of Icelandic fisherman Guðlaugur "Gulli" Friðþórsson. The film faithfully reconstructs the maritime disaster of the ageing vessel Breki, which overturned near the Westman Islands on 11 March 1984 in the highly rough waters of the intolerant North Atlantic.

16. The Perfect Storm (2000)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Genres: Action, adventure, drama, thriller

The Perfect Storm is one of the best fishing movies based on true stories. In October 1991, a series of weather events generated a catastrophic storm in the North Atlantic. Andrea Gail, a sword-fishing boat, was caught up in the storm. This true-life story is packed with anticipation and suspense, with minute aspects of the fishing vessels, their gear, and the weather.

17. Frozen Stupid (2008)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Genres: Comedy, drama

Frozen Stupid stars Tony Norgard, whose desire to go ice fishing one day surpasses his obligation to attend a family gathering. Tony is unaware that his decision will have ramifications.

18. Diggers (2006)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Genres: Comedy, drama

During the 1970s, when corporate fisheries began to seize water rights in the Hamptons, amateur clammers Hunt and his companions could do little but observe their way of life deteriorate. While the rest of the gang looked for ways to cope, Hunt started a summer affair with a youthful vacationer, Lauren Ambrose.

19. Gone Fishing (2017)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Genres: Animation, short, comedy, family, fantasy, musical

One of the best fishing movies for kids, Gone Fishing is an animated short that features the characters from Disney's 2016 animated movie Moana. Maui attempts to capture a fish with his supernatural fishhook on Motunui but is unsuccessful due to the ocean.

20. Black Water (2007)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Genres: Adventure, drama, horror, thriller

Grace, her husband Adam, and her sister Lee embark on a fishing excursion to Northern Australia's mangrove wetlands. Their tour leader is murdered by a crocodile, leaving them to stand up for themselves.

What is the longest-running fishing show?

Bill Dance Outdoors is the US's longest-running national fishing series. A former professional angler, Bill Dance, hosts the show, which has been broadcast since 1968.

What is the TV show about deep sea fishing?

Various television shows cover deep-sea fishing, including tuna, crab, and other types of fishing. Some include Deadliest Catch (2005–), Battlefish (2018), and Wicked Tuna (2012).

From the excitement of the deep-sea hunt in The Perfect Storm to the touching friendship in A River Runs Through It, this list offers a broad spectrum of cinematic experiences for fishing fanatics and casual viewers alike. Whether looking for adventure, drama, or a calm vacation, fishing movies and TV shows provide a fascinating view into angling.

