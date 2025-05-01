Organised Labour has expressed its displeasure in the wake of the havoc caused by illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

The union made its grievances known during the 2025 May Day Celebration on Thursday, May 1, held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Organised Labour accuses Mahama of not dealing with galamsey. Photo credit: @Joy News/Facebook

A representative of the union, Mr Owusu, while delivering his speech, told the President that the galamsey menace had become worse under his reign as President.

"Mr President, we in Organised Labour are surprised that five months into your reign, the galamsey menace is getting worse. The destruction of our environment, including our forests, is increasing with rapidity. We expect you to provide leadership in stopping the menace of galamsey."

He therefore suggested remedial intervention that ought to be taken in the wake of dealing with the galamsey menace.

"We expect your government to revoke, not amend, Legislative Instrument 249(62). Remember, Organised Labour has a letter from your predecessor suspending the LI pending its revocation. We urge your administration to take decisive actions to close this chapter and lead a new approach that prioritises environmental protection and responsible land use."

After delivering his speech, Mr. Owusu went and sat next to Mahama, who smiled broadly and shook hands with him.

Watch the video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh