Don Little’s Fans in the UK Ask for Selfies at Ghana v Nigeria Unity Cup Match, Video
Kumawood actor Don Little received massive love from his fans in the UK upon travelling there to watch the Unity Cup match between Ghana and Nigeria.
Don Little meets UK fans
The friendly match took place on May 28, 2025, at the Gtech Community Stadium in the UK, and it was attended by several fans from both countries.
Source: YEN.com.gh
