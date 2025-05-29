Kumawood actor Don Little received massive love from his fans in the UK upon travelling there to watch the Unity Cup match between Ghana and Nigeria.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Don Little receives massive love in the UK. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Don Little meets UK fans

The friendly match took place on May 28, 2025, at the Gtech Community Stadium in the UK, and it was attended by several fans from both countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh