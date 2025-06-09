Is Netflix removing Christian movies from their platform? Here is the truth

Rumours about Netflix removing Christian movies have stirred debate, but this isn't true. Christian films are still available on the platform, with new faith-based content occasionally added. Netflix regularly updates its library based on licensing and viewer interest, meaning some titles may go while others remain.

Key takeaways

Netflix is not deliberately removing Christian movies ; the rumour originated from a 2016 satirical article and has since been debunked by multiple media outlets.

; the rumour originated from a 2016 satirical article and has since been debunked by multiple media outlets. Netflix may remove some Christian titles due to expiring licences or low viewership , but not because of targeted removal.

, but not because of targeted removal. Netflix continues to offer a variety of faith-based content under its "faith and spirituality" category, including The Chosen, Testament: The Story of Moses , and The Forge .

and . New Christian films continue to be added, with recent releases including A Taste of Sin, Unsung Hero, and Mary Mother of Jesus.

Is Netflix removing Christian movies from their platform?

Despite the persistent rumour, Netflix is not deliberately removing Christian movies. The platform reviews licensing agreements, analyses viewership trends, and adjusts its content library to align with strategic priorities, occasionally scrapping some shows in the process.

According to Looper, the rumour that Netflix was removing Christian movies originated in 2016 from a satirical article published by News Thump. The article falsely claimed that Netflix was eliminating Christian content due to complaints, but some readers took it seriously, spreading misinformation on social media.

The rumour resurfaced in 2021, prompting USA Today to conduct a fact-checking investigation. Their research confirmed that the claim was false, as Netflix had not deliberately removed Christian movies. Faith-based content remained available on the platform's "faith and spirituality" section.

Why is Netflix removing Christian movies?

While not deliberate, some Christian films may leave due to expired contracts or low engagement, but Netflix continues to offer faith-based content. The platform regularly updates its library, and Christian films with lower engagement may not have their contracts renewed.

Additionally, Netflix is focusing more on original content, reducing reliance on third-party films, including faith-based titles. While some Christian movies leave, new ones are occasionally added to maintain a diverse selection.

Does Netflix show Christian movies?

Netflix offers a variety of Christian movies in its catalogue under the "faith and spirituality" genre. The platform features faith-based films, including titles like The Chosen, The Prince of Egypt, I Still Believe, and Testament: The Story of Moses. Other notable titles include Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis, Mary Mother of Jesus, and The Forge.

Why is Jesus Revolution leaving Netflix?

As of this writing, there is no evidence to suggest Jesus Revolution is leaving Netflix soon, as it is not part of "what's leaving Netflix in June 2025". The film remains available on the platform alongside other faith-based titles.

Jesus Revolution is a 2023 Christian drama based on true events. It follows Greg Laurie, a searching teenager, Lonnie Frisbee, a hippie preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith, who welcome young seekers into their church. Together, they ignite a spiritual awakening that transforms lives across America.

A look at the latest Christian movies on Netflix

These are the latest Christian movies currently streaming on Netflix in June 2025:

Movie title Release date Journey to Grace: The Hansie Cronje Story 2008 Not Easily Broken 2009 War Room 28 August 2015 Miracles from Heaven 16 March 2016 Same Kind of Different as Me 20 October 2017 Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis 25 December 2021 Blue Miracle 27 May 2021 Voices of Fire 20 November 2020 Tarung Sarung 31 December 2020 Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles 2 February 2021 I Heard the Bells 2 December 2022 The Blind 28 September 2023 Mysteries of the Faith 1 November 2023 A Taste of Sin 20 March 2024 Testament: The Story of Moses 27 March 2024 Unsung Hero 26 April 2024 (Digital: 11 June 2024) The Forge 23 August 2024 (Netflix: 21 December 2024) The Wait 20 September 2024 Mary Mother of Jesus 6 December 2024 Sampung Utos Kay Josh 29 January 2025 Christmas Love 2022 The Remaining 5 September 2014 Deive Leonardo: The Answer 2023

What is the best Christian movie out now?

One of the best Christian movies currently available is The King of Kings, an animated retelling of Jesus' life. With a solid rating on IMDb (7.0/10), the film brings biblical events to life through stunning animation and heartfelt storytelling.

Narrated by a father sharing Christ's journey with his son, the animated movie beautifully captures Jesus' miracles, sacrifices, and teachings.

What is the biggest Christian movie of all time?

According to Ranker, The Passion of the Christ (2004) is the biggest Christian movie ever. It was a massive box office success, grossing over $600 million worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time.

What is the new Christian show on Netflix?

As of now, Netflix hasn't released a new Christian show. Its most recent release is Testament: The Story of Moses, which aired in March 2024. This three-part docudrama vividly portrays Moses' journey from exile to prophet and liberator, featuring expert interviews and compelling storytelling.

What is the best Christian movie platform?

The best Christian movie platform depends on individual preferences and accessibility. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offer faith-based films alongside mainstream content, while Disney+ includes animated classics like The Prince of Egypt. Hulu, Apple TV+, and HBO Max occasionally feature Christian-themed titles.

For a dedicated faith-based experience, PureFlix and Dove Channel specialise in Christian movies and series, providing an extensive library of uplifting and spiritually enriching content.

Netflix isn't specifically removing Christian films from its platform, but its content changes due to licensing and audience preferences. Some faith-based films may leave, but others remain available. The idea that Netflix is deliberately removing Christian movies as part of an agenda is a false, persistent rumour.

